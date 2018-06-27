Stratosphere reaches tentative 5-year deal with Culinary union

A representative of Culinary Local 226 said the deal covering the property’s 1,300 workers was reached at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, after 16 hours of negotiations that began on Tuesday.

A view of the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

The Culinary union and the Stratosphere have struck a tentative five-year contract agreement for the property’s 1,300 workers.

A representative of Culinary Local 226 said the deal was reached about 1 a.m. Wednesday after 16 hours of negotiations that began on Tuesday.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Representatives of the Stratosphere, owned by Golden Entertainment Inc., could not immediately be reached for comment.

The union, which represents about 50,000 housekeeping staff members, bell staff, bartenders and cocktail servers in Las Vegas resorts, will now schedule a ratification vote on the Stratosphere contract. Ratification votes on similar contracts for workers of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International were overwhelmingly approved earlier this month.

Negotiations are expected to continue with 15 properties and their 8,700 workers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.