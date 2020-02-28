Strip, downtown up in January as Nevada gaming win exceeds $1B

It was the eighth time in the past 12 months that the $1 billion mark was reached statewide. Halfway through the fiscal year, state gaming win is up 2.6 percent over 2018-19.

The state’s casinos got off to a fast start in 2020, winning more than $1 billion in January, the state Gaming Control Board reported Friday.

It was the eighth time in the past 12 months that the $1 billion mark was reached statewide. Halfway through the fiscal year, state gaming win is up 2.6 percent over the same period a year ago.

The state’s 440 licensees reported winning $1.038 billion in January, 5.5 percent ahead of January 2019.

In Clark County, win was up 5.1 percent to $904.6 million from the previous year among 215 licensees. The Las Vegas Strip win was up 7.5 percent to $572.1 million for 51 licensees and downtown Las Vegas win soared 13.5 percent to $49.1 million for 20 licensees.

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 2.8 percent increase statewide for the months of November, December and January. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was up 3 percent and in downtown Las Vegas, it climbed 4.6 percent.

Solid baccarat win — up 17 percent — and volume — up 67.3 percent — bolstered table play for January. But Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board, noted that the Chinese New Year fell in February last year.

“The baccarat win and volume amounts are impressive compared to last January, however it should be noted that the Chinese New Year holiday events were held during the week of Jan. 25 this year compared to Feb. 5 last year,” Lawton said.

That sets up a complicated February comparison year over year, with Chinese New Year out of the mix, the onset of reduced travel due to the coronavirus outbreak and an additional day in the month with Leap Year.

Even without baccarat, table gaming win was strong.

Drop — the amount of money wagered — was up for blackjack, craps, roulette and mini-baccarat and win for those games was up for everything but craps.

Lawton said slot machine win was up by $14.5 million, 2.2 percent, to $672.5 million statewide.

Casino win at sportsbooks rose 36 percent to $20.1 million. The drop was up 1.1 percent to $502 million.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release tourism visitation numbers for January later Friday.

