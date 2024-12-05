Strip casino appoints new CEO, board of directors amid regulatory, financial woes

The property has created a four-person board of directors that will “bolster the property’s governance structure to help drive the go-forward business strategy,” the company said.

An embattled Las Vegas Strip casino facing serious allegations from Nevada gaming regulators of allowing illicit gambling activities and anti-money laundering failures has named a new top executive who will work with a recently formed oversight committee in an effort to turn the struggling property around.

Genting Berhad, parent company of Resorts World Las Vegas, announced the appointment of Jim Murren, former chief executive officer and board chairman of MGM Resorts International, as chairman of a four-person board of directors that will “bolster the property’s governance structure to help drive the go-forward business strategy,” according to a news release.

“Resorts World Las Vegas has transformed the Vegas Strip with its unceasing focus on providing the ultimate guest experience, which is why I’m thrilled to join the team and help continue setting the standard for premier hospitality,” Murren said in the news release. “The board and I are excited to continue building on the strong foundation set by the executive leadership team and driving continued growth and innovation to benefit all of RWLV’s key stakeholders.”

Alex Dixon, who has held executive roles for both MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, has been named CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas.

The news release did not mention Peter LaVoie, who had been serving as the property president since 2023.

“As Resorts World Las Vegas continues to establish itself as the premier resort destination in Las Vegas, we are excited to welcome this group of industry leaders overseeing and guiding the leadership team to deliver unparalleled guest experiences while fostering our commitment to compliance,” said Kok Thay Lim, chairman and CEO of Malaysian-based Genting Berhad. “With over 40 years of collective experience in the global gaming and hospitality industry, we are confident that Alex and Jim, alongside the board, will help drive the company forward in pursuing our strategic goals for years to come.”

Worst financial quarter in two years

The top-level overhaul at Resorts World comes on the heels of the Strip property posting its worst financial quarter in two years. The company pointed to external factors, such as the summer heat and domestic election concerns, as causes for the lagging returns in the third quarter of 2024.

The announcement also comes just days before Resorts World and Genting must respond to a 12-count disciplinary complaint filed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board in August. The board is expecting a response from the Las Vegas casino operator by or before Dec. 9.

Resorts World could be on the receiving end of severe sanctions based on the charges levied against the operator by state gaming regulators in the Aug. 15 complaint, including a multimillion-dollar fine and a possible license suspension or revocation. The Nevada Gaming Commission has yet to adjudicate the matter.

Murren will head up a board comprised of: A.G. Burnett, former chair of the NGCB and gaming attorney; Michelle DiTondo, a seasoned human resources executive who worked at MGM and Caesars; and Kong Han Tan, Genting’s president and chief operating officer.

Murren currently holds a leadership position with Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and is the chairman of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority in the United Arab Emirates. He is also involved with Cirque du Soleil and Playstudios.

The new Board of Directors assumed their roles on Dec. 4, according to the news release.

Dixon, a Las Vegas native, recently resigned from his position as CEO of Q Casino & Resort and Dubuque Racing Association in Iowa. He will begin his tenure as CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 16.

“We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to supporting and collaborating with Resorts World Las Vegas’s leadership alongside the board to continue showcasing the best the Strip has to offer,” Dixon said in the release. “We have an incredible team of talented and committed employees throughout the organization and are confident we can achieve amazing things together.”

Scott Sibella worked under Murren

Multiple industry sources believe Murren’s involvement with Resorts World could elicit a new round of questioning from Nevada gaming regulators, specifically as it relates to Scott Sibella, the former RWLV chief executive who was let go in 2023.

Prior to joining Resorts World, Sibella was the president of the MGM Grand casino-hotel while Murren was overseeing MGM Resorts. Federal authorities charged Sibella with failing to properly report suspicious financial activities of a since-convicted illegal bookmaker during his tenure at MGM Grand. Sibella pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to one year of probation and a fine of less than $10,000.

A 2019 email to Murren and MGM’s corporate compliance from high-stakes gambler Robert “R.J.” Cipriani, who goes by the moniker Robin Hood 702 on X, outlined potentially illegal happenings at MGM properties involving Sibella and other MGM managers. The email — which was provided to the Review-Journal — was also sent to Nevada gaming regulators and federal law enforcement. MGM’s chief legal counsel responded to Cipriani’s email, acknowledging receipt of the correspondence and suggested the company had “initiated an investigation into these serious allegations.”

The current NGCB complaint against Resorts World coincides with Sibella’s time as chief executive of the property. The NGCB alleges that Resorts World, under Sibella, cultivated a culture in which “individuals with suspected and actual ties to illegal bookmaking, with histories of federal convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and with a history of ties to organized crime,” were “welcomed” and enticed to gamble.

In its 31-page complaint, the NGCB describes an “overall lack of control,” and “acceptance among Resorts World executives,” toward illicit behavior to such an extent that it resulted in the “perception and/or reality” that the casino is “an avenue to launder funds” and “further criminal activity.”

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.