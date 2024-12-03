Strip casino-resort gets extension to respond to illegal gambling allegations

Resorts World has until next week to formally respond to a multi-count disciplinary complaint filed against the property this summer by state gaming regulators.

A Las Vegas Strip casino has until next week to formally respond to a multi-count disciplinary complaint filed against the property this summer by state gaming regulators.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board granted a request from Resorts World Las Vegas for an extension to file a response to the 12-count complaint the regulatory agency released in August. The NGCB alleges that Resorts World failed to adhere to anti-money laundering provisions and allowed individuals with known or suspected ties to illegal gambling activities to play with impunity at the property.

Genting Berhad, the Malaysian-based owner and operator of Resorts World Las Vegas, noted in a quarterly earnings report released last week that the company had a Dec. 9 deadline to file a formal response.

In a statement to the Review-Journal, the NGCB confirmed the deadline extension.

“Resorts World Las Vegas requested, and the Board agreed to, an extension of time in which it must file a response to the Board’s Complaint up to and including December 9, 2024,” the regulatory agency said in an email.

The complaint against Resorts World could result in severe sanctions and consequences for the Strip casino property. The board has requested the Nevada Gaming Commission consider taking action against Resorts World’s gaming license or placing the property under regulatory supervision.

In its 31-page complaint filed on Aug. 15, the NGCB describes an “overall lack of control,” and “acceptance among Resorts World executives,” toward illicit behavior to such an extent that it resulted in the “perception and/or reality” that the casino is “an avenue to launder funds” and “further criminal activity.”

The culture at Resorts World Las Vegas, according to the NGCB complaint, was one in which “individuals with suspected and actual ties to illegal bookmaking, with histories of federal convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and with a history of ties to organized crime,” were “welcomed” and enticed to gamble.

Scott Sibella, the property’s former president and chief operating officer between pre-opening 2019 through September 2023, was charged with violating the federal Bank Secrecy Act while president of the MGM Grand casino-hotel, where he worked prior to joining Resorts World. While overseeing MGM Grand, Sibella failed to properly report suspicious financial transactions of a since-convicted illegal bookmaker.

In May, Sibella pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file proper anti-money laundering records. He was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay a fine of less than $10,000.

The NGCB has an active investigation into Sibella, the details of which the board has not yet publicly disclosed.

