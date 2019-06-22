Thousands seek compensation tied to Las Vegas shooting, MGM says

In a lawsuit against an insurance company, MGM Resorts International said more than 4,000 people are seeking compensation for claims related to the shooting. MGM is disputing any liability, and is “vigorously defending itself in all of the cases,” it said in the lawsuit.

Mandalay Bay is seen Oct. 1, 2018, the 1-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International is suing an insurance company for coverage related to the Oct.1, 2017 shooting.

The casino company filed the lawsuit Wednesday, claiming Illinois-based Zurich American Insurance Co. breached its contract when it failed to pay defense costs for lawsuits that emerged against MGM after the shooting.

“This dispute does not relate to coverage for a potential settlement and is limited to Zurich’s obligation to pay defense costs in this matter,” said MGM spokesman Brian Ahern.

Brent Allen, president of Phoenix-based Allen Financial Insurance Group, said the case with Zurich hinges on the issue of coverage policy interpretation.

“MGM is now faced with paying all their defense costs, and they don’t like it,” Allen said.

Fighting for defense costs

The Oct. 1, 2017 shooting resulted in the death of 58 victims. In Wednesday’s case filing, MGM said more than 4,000 people are seeking compensation for claims related to the shooting. MGM is disputing any liability, and is “vigorously defending itself in all of the cases,” it said in the lawsuit.

Zurich had sold MGM a primary commercial general liability insurance policy, setting a $1 million limit for each occurrence between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018. According to MGM, the insurance company promised to defend MGM from claims and suits alleging bodily injury or property damage.

Zurich did not return a request for comment.

Allen said because general liability insurance policies cover so many areas, most come with a long list of standard exclusions.

“With all insurance policies, you probably have more pages that are limitations and restrictions and definitions than you have in terms of coverage,” he said.

According to MGM, it has to pay up to $500,000 for the defense of claims related to Oct. 1, and Zurich is in charge of paying the rest, up to the point its limit of liability is exhausted by paying settlements or judges.

“The Zurich Policy is designed and intended … to provide broad coverage for the most serious claims that MGM could face,” MGM said in the case. “Zurich has not fulfilled all of its obligations … (and) has failed to pay for all reasonable defense costs.”

MGM said the defense costs left unpaid by Zurich are in the “many millions of dollars,” and contends that the insurance company is risking the loss of “crucial attorneys, witnesses, experts, consultants and evidence, and threatening imminent damage to MGM.”

MGM is seeking, in part, for Zurich to award MGM the damages sustained as a result of its alleged breach of duty, including MGM’s costs to defend underlying litigation, as well as its attorney’s fees and costs of court in excess of $75,000.

Sympathy in the court

Allen said it’s up to MGM to show that Zurich was in breach of contract and acted in bad faith.

“MGM has to show where — because it’s in a contract — where Zurich has knowingly violated the terms of the insurance agreement,” he said.

Additionally, it could be hard for a company with as much money and resources as MGM to receive sympathy from the judge on this case, Allen said.

It’s difficult for an insurance customer “that big to cry foul,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.