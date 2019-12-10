Treasure Island in Las Vegas joins Radisson brand

The addition of TI marks the first Strip property to join the hotel brand’s portfolio. Starting next year, members will be able to earn points for stays at TI.

The addition of TI marks the first Strip property to join the Minnesota-based hotel brand’s portfolio. Starting next year, members will be able to earn points for their stays at TI.

When the move first was announced in July, TI owner Phil Ruffin said the property’s move to the Radisson system should help the property cast a wider global reach and attract new guests.

The 3,000-room resort includes a 95,000 square foot casino, the Mystère Cirque du Soleil show, 30,500 square feet of meeting space and 18 restaurants, bars and lounges. Room renovations at the property are underway and expected to be complete next year.

