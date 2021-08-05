Tropicana owner to buy sports media and gaming company in $2B deal

The operator of two Las Vegas Valley hotel-casinos is set to acquire Score Media and Gaming in a deal worth $2 billion, the two companies announced Thursday.

Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The exterior of M Resort Spa Casino photographed on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The operator of two Las Vegas Valley hotel-casinos is set to acquire Score Media and Gaming in a deal worth $2 billion, the two companies announced Thursday.

The agreement between Penn National Gaming and Score Media and Gaming is expected to close early next year, according to the joint announcement. Penn National, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, operates Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip and M Resort in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Penn National CEO and President Jay Snowden said the deal with Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming, or theScore, will create a “powerful complement” to its existing partnership with Barstool Sports.

“We are now uniquely positioned to seamlessly serve our customers with the most powerful ecosystem of sports, gaming and media in North America, ultimately creating a community that doesn’t currently exist,” Snowden said in a statement. “Users will enjoy a unique mobile sports betting and iCasino platform with highly customized bets and enhanced in-gaming wagering opportunities, along with highly engaging, personalized sports and entertainment content, and real time scores and stats.”

Penn National and theScore have partnered since 2019, theScore Chairman and CEO John Levy said in the joint statement. TheScore has an “innovative, technology-led integrated media and gaming business” that sets up the company well ahead of a commercial sports betting rollout in Canada, he said.

“I’m proud of theScore team and all of our accomplishments, and believe the time is right to take the next step and align with a company in Penn National with the resources and scale to accelerate our business,” Levy said. “We are excited to join forces with Penn to form the most powerful media and gaming company in North America.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.