Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate

In a bid to survive the financial turmoil of the coronavirus shutdown affecting 41 properties, Penn National Gaming will furlough 26,000 employees nationwide.

The Tropicana resort in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Penn National Gaming, operator of the Tropicana and the M Resort, will furlough its 26,000 employees nationwide beginning Wednesday, the company reported Friday.

The company also announced that it is selling the real-estate assets of the Tropicana and a new ground lease for a planned casino in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, to its real estate spinoff, Gaming & Leisure Properties, for $337.5 million in rent credits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.