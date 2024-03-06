57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Tropicana shutdown will occur in phases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2024 - 9:55 am
 
The Tropicana Las Vegas exterior is shown Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/L ...
The Tropicana Las Vegas exterior is shown Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tropicana will shut down in phases through the day when it closes April 2, representatives of Bally’s Corp. told the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Appearing before the board in a separate matter, board members requested additional details on the pending closure.

Ameet Patel, senior vice president and western region manager for Bally’s and Marcus Glover, a director for the company’s board of directors, described how the Trop would gradually shut down over the course of the day.

Patel also said several Las Vegas gaming companies have agreed to participate in a pair of job fairs later this month to hire some of the 1,000 resort employees. He also said the company is considering call-backs to some employees once the new resort on the site is completed and open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Working their way back: ‘Jersey Boys’ finds a home — again — in Vegas
Working their way back: ‘Jersey Boys’ finds a home — again — in Vegas
Police warn homeowners of trick burglars use to disable home security systems
Police warn homeowners of trick burglars use to disable home security systems
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president
Vegas funnel cake restaurant receives $10K surprise
Vegas funnel cake restaurant receives $10K surprise
Review-Journal sports staff wins Triple Crown in 2023 APSE contest
Review-Journal sports staff wins Triple Crown in 2023 APSE contest
Prosecutors move to postpone trial in reporter’s killing
Prosecutors move to postpone trial in reporter’s killing