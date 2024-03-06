Tropicana shutdown will occur in phases

Meeting before the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, operators Bally’s Corp. also said exclusive job fairs for Trop employees are scheduled in March.

The Tropicana Las Vegas exterior is shown Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tropicana will shut down in phases through the day when it closes April 2, representatives of Bally’s Corp. told the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Appearing before the board in a separate matter, board members requested additional details on the pending closure.

Ameet Patel, senior vice president and western region manager for Bally’s and Marcus Glover, a director for the company’s board of directors, described how the Trop would gradually shut down over the course of the day.

Patel also said several Las Vegas gaming companies have agreed to participate in a pair of job fairs later this month to hire some of the 1,000 resort employees. He also said the company is considering call-backs to some employees once the new resort on the site is completed and open.

