Off-Strip hotel guest injured by fallen window

A guest at the off-Strip Hilton Elara Hotel suffered minor injuries in the Tuesday incident.

The Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations is seen adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip on East Harmon Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Several damaged windows were observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, including one covered with a white tarp. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A broken window covered by a white tarp was observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A guest at the off-Strip Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations was injured Monday night after a window fell at the property, a Hilton Grand Vacations spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening.

Several damaged windows were observed on the side of the property facing Harmon Street, with one window covered with a white tarp.

The spokesperson said in a statement that a guest sustained “minor injuries” from the incident and that the company is “investigating the cause of this incident while making the necessary repairs.”

“We are in contact with impacted guests to ensure their stays are not further disrupted by this issue,” the spokesperson said.

