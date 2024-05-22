83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Off-Strip hotel guest injured by fallen window

A broken window covered by a white tarp was observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on ...
A broken window covered by a white tarp was observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Several damaged windows were observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21 ...
Several damaged windows were observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, including one covered with a white tarp. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations is seen adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip on East Harmon Aven ...
The Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations is seen adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip on East Harmon Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
More Stories
A lucky Las Vegan won nearly $220,000 on Pai Gow poker on Sunday, May 20, 2024. (Plaza Hotel & ...
2 jackpots at a downtown casino totaling $265K
The Eastside Cannery parking lot is barricaded on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madel ...
Eastside Cannery keeping business licenses active while closed
The Tropicana, Luxor, Excalibur, New York New York, Park MGM, Cosmopolitan, MGM and others are ...
Which company has the most hotel rooms in Las Vegas?
IRS may raise jackpot withholding level to $5,800
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 6:55 pm
 

A guest at the off-Strip Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations was injured Monday night after a window fell at the property, a Hilton Grand Vacations spokesperson confirmed Tuesday evening.

Several damaged windows were observed on the side of the property facing Harmon Street, with one window covered with a white tarp.

Several damaged windows were observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21 ...
Several damaged windows were observed at the Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, including one covered with a white tarp. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The spokesperson said in a statement that a guest sustained “minor injuries” from the incident and that the company is “investigating the cause of this incident while making the necessary repairs.”

“We are in contact with impacted guests to ensure their stays are not further disrupted by this issue,” the spokesperson said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Multimedia journalist Aniea Collins contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 jackpots at a downtown casino totaling $265K
recommend 2
What’s the latest on proposed Strip resort backed by billionaire?
recommend 3
No rush to build new resort attached to A’s ballpark, Bally’s says
recommend 4
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
recommend 5
‘Repeated butt-kicking’: Caesars reports first-quarter financial decline
recommend 6
Tropicana’s implosion set for fall, making way for A’s ballpark