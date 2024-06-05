Vegas company’s Cashless Casino product operating in first tribal casino

The product that connects a digital wallet to any slot machine, regardless of manufacturer, is expected to drive more play and casino profitability.

An Acres Cashless Casino banner at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas-based Acres Manufacturing Co. has launched its cashless gaming product that enables cash-free wagering on any slot machine regardless of its manufacturer in a tribal casino for the first time.

The company on Tuesday said its Cashless Casino product is in operation at Rolling Hills Casino & Resort in Corning, California, and is now used in 11 states. It’s expected to be introduced in an undisclosed Nevada casino within two months.

“Cashless gaming is proven to increase casino profitability by offering more funding options to players who respond by increasing their visit frequency and time played at the casino,” said company executive Noah Acres.

The system, which was named the 2023 Product Innovation of the Year by Gaming America, enables casino operators to interface their slot machines and table games to any digital wallet or payment processor they select. Players use the casino’s mobile app to establish connectivity with a Bluetooth card reader installed on every game across the casino floor.

Cashless Casino is powered by Acres’ Foundation hardware, which is compatible with any modern slot machine and any casino management system.

