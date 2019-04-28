MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Sheldon Adelson during the construction of the Venetian in 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remaking the model
The Venetian celebrates its 20th anniversary this week
Sheldon Adelson during the construction of the Venetian in 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated May 1, 2019 - 9:56 am

Attaching a hotel-casino to a convention center was a money loser. That was the conventional wisdom before The Venetian opened on the Strip 20 years ago this week.

At the time, skeptics said linking a resort with a convention center that would stand empty much of the time was a waste of prime Strip real estate. Las Vegas, after all, was a place for entertainment and gambling — not business meetings.

Sheldon Adelson, who developed The Venetian, proposed a conference-centric strategy that “was not just laughed at, but made fun of,” said Rob Goldstein, then chief operating officer of The Venetian and now chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns the company’s resorts in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. “I’d meet people in town and they’d say, ‘What are you guys thinking?’”

But Adelson and The Venetian proved the critics wrong and showed that conventions and casinos could do more than coexist — they could thrive.

(L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas “used to be very much a weekend party town,” said Bo Bernhard, executive director of the International Gaming Institute at UNLV. “We’re still that while simultaneously being a different town Sunday through Thursday, and The Venetian deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Before Las Vegas became the dominant convention destination in North America, the city’s hotel room rates were typically much lower from Sunday through Thursday. But Adelson envisioned industry executives flocking to the Sands Expo & Convention Center, enabling The Venetian to charge top dollar for weekdays as well as weekends — a model that soon spread to other resorts.

“About a third of the convention business that comes into Las Vegas are groups that are 15,000 or more attendees,” said Brent Pirosch, director of gaming consulting for CBRE’s Global Gaming Group. “That’s enough to move room rates across the whole Strip … really elevating everybody.”

Today meeting and exhibition spaces are driving much of the new infrastructure construction in Southern Nevada.

Sheldon Adelson during construction of The Venetian in 1999. Adelson says that ‘the opening of The Venetian in 1999 was the real beginning of our company’s story, and it also launched a new era of integrated resort development around the world.’ (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is building a new convention center at Wynn Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building one near The Linq Hotel. MGM Resorts International got an early jump on dedicated convention space by installing new amenities at the MGM Conference Center at MGM Grand and converting a Cirque du Soleil theater at Aria into meeting space. And the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is building a new exhibition hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center and renovating its other halls to the tune of $1.4 billion.

Not only did The Venetian model prove a success in Nevada, but Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, was able to replicate it in the Chinese gaming enclave of Macau — where a very similar Venetian Macao is that market’s most visited property — and in Singapore, where an iconic convention-driven resort continually turns heads.

“The opening of The Venetian in 1999 was the real beginning of our company’s story, and it also launched a new era of integrated resort development around the world,” Adelson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement. “The Venetian’s success in Las Vegas, and particularly our convention-based business strategy, would end up being the basis for our company receiving coveted licenses in Macao and Singapore.”

Supersized suites

“When I talk about The Venetian in my classes, I always point to two things The Venetian did,” Bernhard said. “One, more than any other company, they transformed Las Vegas Sunday through Thursday, and that, of course, is because of the convention space.”

One of the original suites at The Venetian. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The second thing that Bernhard points to is the size of the hotel suites inside The Venetian. They are 650 square feet or larger — about twice as big as most Las Vegas hotel rooms at the time it was built.

“It’s easy to forget how big the hotel room is,” Bernhard said. “For a long time, the thinking in Las Vegas was, ‘Let’s build tiny, uncomfortable rooms, because that’ll get them downstairs to the casino, where we will really make our money.’”

Pirosch said the large, luxurious rooms weren’t built just for a visitor who worked all day and wanted to be somewhere comfortable at night. They were also built for a higher-spending guest.

“It spoke to a luxury customer that maybe wasn’t there before,” he said. “The Venetian and other properties built during its time transformed how money was spent in the city.”

Goldstein said he remembers getting a call from a rival casino executive telling him, “You guys aren’t playing fair” after a “very good” first quarter in 2000.

“He said, ‘You’re making more money in the hotel than anybody. You’re not really a casino … you’re a hotel.’ I said, ‘Gee, I didn’t know there were rules about that.’ Usually when you make money, people are happy. Sheldon had the funniest line. He said: When you go to the bank, they don’t say, ‘Did this come from the hotel, the food and beverage, the parking lot?’ They just count the money. And we started making a lot of money.”

While The Venetian’s large suites and convention emphasis attracted most of the attention, the resort’s approach to entertainment also turned heads. Beginning in June 2006, “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular,” a 95-minute, intermission-free adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” played 10 shows a week at The Venetian for six years.

Over the years, The Venetian also has been home to the 1980s-themed “Rock of Ages” musical as well as Blue Man Group.

Sheldon Adelson was inspired by his visit to Venice with his wife, Miriam. He hired craftsmen to replicate features of the city such as the Piazza San Marco. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Venice in Las Vegas

The Venetian sprung up on land that once was home to the Sands hotel-casino — the famed hangout of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack — which Adelson and his partners bought in 1989.

A year later, Las Vegas Sands opened the Sands Expo & Convention Center on adjacent property. At 1.8 million square feet, it was the largest privately owned convention center in the world when it opened. It hosted major trade shows such as the annual 60,000-delegate Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show. The venue also is one of several where CES takes place every January.

In 1996, Las Vegas Sands imploded the dated Sands to make room for more modern resorts. The first was The Venetian, which cost $1.5 billion to build and was modeled on the city of Venice, complete with indoor canals and singing gondoliers, in keeping with the fashion of “themed” resorts.

“Gondola rides were a hit from Day One,” Goldstein said. “I was taken aback by the lines for the gondola rides. We were here for four years preparing, and it was a great feeling of relief to get it open.”

(K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adelson hired craftsmen and artists to faithfully replicate some of Venice’s most striking and memorable features. He previously has said he was inspired by Venice after visiting there with his wife, Miriam, on their honeymoon.

The resort was a work in progress when it opened. Only a handful of restaurants were open on the first day. Stores at the property’s mall — the Grand Canal Shoppes — lacked permits to open, and only six floors of hotel rooms were available.

Still, Kim Grange, vice president of facilities, says he won’t forget the proud look on the faces of the executive team when the doors finally opened the night of May 3, 1999.

Guests mingle at the Armillary Sphere near the front desk of The Venetian. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“All that hard work finally paid off,” said Grange. “It was like being a new father almost. It was pretty cool.”

A few years later, after the trend shifted from themed resorts to pure luxury and elegance, Las Vegas Sands broke ground on the neighboring Palazzo in 2005. The two hotels and the expo center are now connected and operated as an integrated unit with more than 7,000 rooms.

Memories

On Friday, The Venetian will begin a yearlong celebration of its 20th anniversary. At the first stroke past midnight, The Venetian marquee will pay tribute to the 650 employees who have worked at the hotel-casino since its opening. A “founders ball” is planned to honor the Day One employees this summer.

In addition, all guests who ride The Venetian gondola attraction Friday will receive a special namesake Venetian Rose as they step aboard. This custom variety of rose, with warm peach undertones and champagne hues, was bred to honor the Las Vegas resort and was introduced in 2015.

This week, many of those who have worked at The Venetian since opening day will be thinking about what drew them to the resort in the first place. Most of them went to work weeks or months in advance of the opening.

Rosella Jensen, a guest services representative, remembers taking a hard-hat tour of the building before it opened. Like many of the thousands of visitors who arrive daily at The Venetian’s main lobby, Jensen’s eyes went skyward to the detailed Italian artwork reminiscent of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel ceiling.

“We all walked in from the casino, and then when we went to the lobby entrance and they told us to look up,” she said. “And we all looked up at the ceiling and our hard hats all hit the floor. It was a beautiful sight.”

Master cook Shelley Adcock made a move from Atlantic City to get a chance to work at The Venetian.

From left, master cook Shelley Adcock, guest services representative Rosella Jensen and housekeeper Gladys Estevez are among the 650 people who have worked at The Venetian since its opening. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“We were very excited because it was the largest casino that I had ever worked in,” she said. “All the phenomenal equipment that we got to use was way over the top. So I was super excited.”

Housekeeper Gladys Estevez made a new life for herself in the United States by applying for a job at The Venetian from Miami, where she was living after a harrowing trip from Cuba in the late 1980s.

She said she would never forget cleaning every room on the 22nd floor, before they were ever occupied, because of all the construction dust. But what she remembers most is Italian film star Sophia Loren, who was at the opening as Adelson’s guest.

Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales for the property, wanted the experience of opening a brand-new resort after working at the Flamingo Hilton. She had transferred there from the Reno Hilton.

(L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

 

 

Looking ahead

Allison believes the next chapter for The Venetian may be the best, with the MSG Sphere under construction and targeted to open in 2021. “That’s going to change the landscape not only of Las Vegas, but for the entire entertainment experience,” she said.

The sphere-shaped, 18,000-seat entertainment venue promises to change the face of live performance with high-tech video screens inside and out and sound capabilities unlike anything ever developed in the world.

Allison said she thinks it will also change the convention experience.

“It’s going to be a home run for us,” she said. “The days of watching a PowerPoint presentation in a box will be completely gone.”

The MSG Sphere is targeted to open in 2021.

Although the globe-shaped building won’t be open for many months, she said companies are already making inquiries about when they can use the building for upcoming business meetings.

“And with the leisure business on the weekends, obviously we’re going to have amazing acts, we’re going to have daytime experiences that will go in there,” she said.

UNLV’s Bernhard agrees. In years past, he said, Las Vegas was like an amusement park that got a new roller coaster every summer. The Sphere sounds a little like the next must-ride roller coaster.

“If they can achieve a venue where it doesn’t matter how many times you’ve heard (Bruce) Springsteen, you’ve never really heard Springsteen until you’ve heard him here, that will be a game-changer. It’ll be interesting to see if it delivers on that promise.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Local Videos
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods Bettor Collects
James Adducci bet $85k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. He collected his $1.19M from William Hill sports bet in the SLS today. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Endangered frogs released at Springs Preserve
Dozens of endangered Relic Leopard Frogs were released at the Cotton Grove inside Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business Videos
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014