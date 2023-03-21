Virgin Hotels CEO Richard Bosworth stepping down

Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, announced in February that he would resign, with his last day March 31.

The head of JC Hospitality, the group behind Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will step down at the end of March.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, announced in February that he would resign with his last day as March 31, according to a statement from Virgin Hotels.

The statement said: “Bosworth will be taking the next step in his career as he moves on to pursue new ventures in hospitality. Bosworth will remain an investor.”

A Virgin Hotels spokesperson did not identify Bosworth’s successor or an interim CEO.

Bosworth’s career spans over 40 years in the hospitality and private equity sector. Before JC Hospitality, he served as the managing director of global hospitality at money management and private equity firm Canyon Partners.

JC Hospitality opened Virgin Hotels in March 2021, roughly a year after it closed for renovations and delayed its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The off-Strip resort, formerly Hard Rock Hotel, on Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue was purchased in 2018 by the ownership group that includes Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Juniper Capital Partners, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development.

Mohegan Gaming manages the resort’s gaming operation while Virgin Hotels and Hilton’s Curio Collection run the property’s 1,500 rooms and suites and AEG operates the live entertainment venue.

