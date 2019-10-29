Visitor from Pennsylvania hits for $64K on slots at The STRAT
The winner played the 1-cent Tarzan slot machine in the casino’s Link Slot Lounge, playing $2 on the victorious spin.
Carol Burnett was famous for her Tarzan yell at the start of her classic 1970s variety show.
A visitor from Pennsylvania might have performed the same scream Sunday at the STRAT.
Jacqueline Skibber hit the jackpot for $64,829.61 on the 1-cent Tarzan slot machine in the casino’s Link Slot Lounge, playing $2 on the victorious spin.
An anonymous winner hit Sunday at Park MGM on a Wheel of Fortune machine for more than $492,000.
