Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot

A pair of players celebrated their entry into 2024 with six-figure wins on the Las Vegas Strip.

Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of players celebrated their entry into 2024 with six-figure wins on the Las Vegas Strip.

Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot at 10 p.m. Monday playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Marquez was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary and placed down a six-card straight flush to win the jackpot. With her winnings, she said she plans on purchasing a home.

Thirty minutes later at Caesars Palace, a slots player hit a jackpot for $100,020.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Patti has been known to win here.

Cannery

Big haul from $1.25.

Start the new year with a bang 💥💫 Help us congratulate our guest who just turned $1.25 into an incredible $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/KUah8KG1sW — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 2, 2024

Durango

Way to go, Paulette!

It's a jackpot! Congrats, Paulette! Way to start the new year! Winning: $18,000

Bet: $15 pic.twitter.com/lr0mNybA6f — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 2, 2024

JW Marriott Las Vegas

Congrats to Flordeliza Rigby for her $21,030 win on pai gow poker!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.