Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
A pair of players celebrated their entry into 2024 with six-figure wins on the Las Vegas Strip.
Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot at 10 p.m. Monday playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Marquez was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary and placed down a six-card straight flush to win the jackpot. With her winnings, she said she plans on purchasing a home.
Thirty minutes later at Caesars Palace, a slots player hit a jackpot for $100,020.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Patti has been known to win here.
New year, same Patti! 🎉🍷 #PattiHappens
Nothing is better than ringing in the new year with old friends and a few #jackpots! 💸 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/Hg3qt0CEAc
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) January 2, 2024
Cannery
Big haul from $1.25.
Start the new year with a bang 💥💫
Help us congratulate our guest who just turned $1.25 into an incredible $10k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/KUah8KG1sW
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 2, 2024
Durango
Way to go, Paulette!
It's a jackpot! Congrats, Paulette! Way to start the new year!
Winning: $18,000
Bet: $15 pic.twitter.com/lr0mNybA6f
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) January 2, 2024
JW Marriott Las Vegas
Congrats to Flordeliza Rigby for her $21,030 win on pai gow poker!
