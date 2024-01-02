60°F
Casinos & Gaming

Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 1:36 pm
 
Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Mo ...
Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A pair of players celebrated their entry into 2024 with six-figure wins on the Las Vegas Strip.

Marissa Marquez of Thornton, Colorado, won $120,034 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot at 10 p.m. Monday playing I Luv Suits Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Marquez was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary and placed down a six-card straight flush to win the jackpot. With her winnings, she said she plans on purchasing a home.

Thirty minutes later at Caesars Palace, a slots player hit a jackpot for $100,020.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Patti has been known to win here.

Cannery

Big haul from $1.25.

Durango

Way to go, Paulette!

JW Marriott Las Vegas

Congrats to Flordeliza Rigby for her $21,030 win on pai gow poker!

(JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa)
(JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa)

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

