Winter wonderland display, laser show to return to off-Strip casino

Mystic Falls Park’s winter wonderland display will be back this holiday season at Sam’s Town casino-hotel, the property announced.

The popular attraction at the locals resort, which features a nine-minute holiday laser light show, begins at sundown on Nov. 27 and continues daily through Jan. 1. The holiday attraction has been a tradition at Sam’s Town since 1994 and features the park’s animatronic figures adorned with Santa hats. The winter display also includes an 18-foot Christmas tree, garland-wrapped lampposts, streamers, lanterns and wreaths in the atrium.

The nine-minute holiday laser light show, which is the centerpiece of the display, features a variety of classic holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Santa will participate in the festivities by visiting the Mystic Falls Park gazebo Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam’s Town parent company, Boyd Gaming, also plans to award nearly $70,000 to nonprofits participating in its annual Wreaths of Hope competition. Nov. 25 through Dec. 11, guests 18 years and older visiting Sam’s Town can vote for their favorite decorated wreaths for the chance to win the top prize at the property. Wreaths will be located on the pillars facing the casino, adjacent to the front desk escalators near Mystic Falls Park.

Each of Boyd’s eight Las Vegas properties will recognize the three highest-performing charities with a grand prize, guaranteeing that every participating organization receives a minimum of $1,000, the company said.