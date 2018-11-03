Women make a mark at World Tattoo Show in Las Vegas

The World Tattoo Show and Convention, which started Thursday, opens to the public Saturday, when visitors can get tattoos on the spot from 200 artists, including 35 women.

Customers walking into Jacqueline Beach’s Michigan office space might mistake it for a family living room, with a crimson couch against a blue wall and surrounded by antique items including a rug, chairs, paintings and mirrors.

The adjacent room resembles a medical spa office with a reclined chair, overhead work light and bright walls covered with black and white beauty portraits of women.

This is where Beach — one of a growing number of women tattoo artists — forever alters the body of her clients, who are also increasingly women.

Beach is in town for the first annual World Tattoo Show and Convention in Las Vegas, open to the public Saturday and Sunday at Planet Hollywood.

The $2 billion U.S. tattoo industry, as estimated by research firm IBISWorld, was once the province of men on the fringe of society, such as bikers and former prisoners. The industry has transformed over the last few decades into an art form and means of personal expression as as it became more accepted in society.

As of 2012, more women have tattoos than men, according to a Harris Poll.

“Women are the driving factor of the tattoo industry,” said Mario Barth, show organizer and president of the Coalition for Tattoo Safety.

Beach, a former university English composition teacher, said her typical client coming in for their first tattoo is more likely to be a woman near retirement age than a millennial.

“These older women no longer have inhibitions — the social and financial barriers that prevented them from doing it years ago are no longer there,” said Beach, who is teaching a medical safety training class Saturday at the convention.

Selina Medina, a custom tattoo artist based in Jacksonville, Florida, sees another type of female client requesting her services — those who have had mastectomies or other surgeries impacting their appearance. Medina said she has helped hundreds of women cover their scares with tattoos over her 16-year career. Medina is also lecturing at the tattoo show.

Coalition for Tattoo Safety

Barth, who owns five tattoo parlors — including two in Las Vegas — said the creation of modern, “clean, comfortable” tattoo studios in high-traffic areas was a big step in attracting the new demographic.

“Women took over when tattoo salons became a safe environment,” he said.

For decades through the 1990s, tattoo parlors were often gritty joints located at the edge of a city or were underground operations, said Barth, who opened his first studio in 1989.

That kind of environment — as well as the social norms of the day — kept women away, he said.

The internet and social media helped shatter some of the hard-held industry stereotypes and tamed the danger associated with it.

Still, there is work to be done in modernizing the industry, he said.

“This industry is still not structured correctly. Proper training and education is still low,” he said. Shop owners “need to get their books right, their attorneys right.”

Years in the making

Barth said the convention was seven years in the making. The four-day show started Thursday, with the first two days dedicated to classes and workshops on color realism, first aid, business and marketing, as well as legal issues facing tattoo artists. About 240 tattoo artists from around the world are attending.

The show opens to the public Saturday, when visitors can get tattoos on the spot from 200 artists, including 35 women. Tattoo prices can range from $75 into the thousands depending on the size and artistic work required. Entrance to the show is free for Nevada residents.

The show also features about 60 exhibitors including pigment makers, ink manufacturers, machine builders, needle and tube producers as well as aftercare companies.

