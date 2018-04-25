Casinos & Gaming

Wynn CEO touts growth, calls ambitious Las Vegas plans ‘unsustainable’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2018 - 7:15 pm
 

Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.

During an hour-long call, Maddox tried to deliver a message of growth and dispel rumors of a company sale. But Maddox called his predecessor’s plan to spend over $3 billion in the coming years on two Las Vegas resorts — Paradise Park and one on the former Alon site — “unsustainable,” adding that only one of the two would go forward for now.

Wynn Resorts has been the focus of national attention since the Wall Street Journal reported in late January that founder Steve Wynn had sexually harassed employees. Wynn was forced to step down as chief executive and chairman in February, kicking off an unprecedented whirlwind of change and developments at the casino operator.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that MGM Resorts International was in early talks to purchase Wynn Resorts, citing unidentified individuals. The Wall Street Journal later reported MGM could buy Wynn’s Boston project. The Review-Journal has reported about Wynn Resorts’ above average board pay.

“There has just been an onslaught of negativity from the media. That destabilizes people because they read that — ‘are things for sale, or are there problems?”’ Maddox told analysts in response to a question about stabilizing the corporate culture. “The future is better than the past no matter what the media likes to say.”

‘Continued strength’

Maddox said he has met with about 15,000 employees during 15 town halls since taking the helm on Feb. 6 to “talk about the future of the company, about how bright it is and how we are not for sale.”

When asked the fate of the company’s Boston project, Maddox said he still thinks it’s a “really good opportunity” for the company, but hinted he would sell the project to save the company.

“If there was ever any risk due to heightened rhetoric that there could be any contagion from Massachusetts into our $20 billion company in Las Vegas and Macau, we will have to take a hard look at what is best to protect our shareholders and value,” Maddox said.

He also took time during the call to praise the board, which has been accused in investor lawsuits of being too loyal to Steve Wynn. Maddox said he was “proud” of the board’s work over the past few months to find three new members.

The 42-year-old said the fallout from the sexual harassment scandal hasn’t impacted business or residents’ desire to work for the embattled company.

Wynn Las Vegas posted record quarterly room revenue during the first three months of the year, Maddox told analysts. Bookings for the year ahead are better than they were at the same point in 2017, he added.

“I think what is important is that we see no degradation of business. What we are feeling and seeing in Las Vegas is continued strength.”

There are about 110 applicants for every job position available at the company, he said. The company’s employee turnover rate is also less than half of the industry standard, he added.

Las Vegas investment

Maddox spent much of his time on the call explaining how he is implementing financial discipline on capital expenditure plans and refocusing on the company’s core luxury client.

In January, Steve Wynn said he planned to build Paradise Park on the site of a former golf course to include a lagoon, integrated resort and convention center. Wynn also said he would also build an integrated resort on the Alon site and connect it to his current properties with a pedestrian bridge.

Maddox has already altered those plans. He cut the cost of the convention center by $35 million to $325 million and will restrict the use of the lagoon to hotel guests.

“I don’t want to focus on the mass market theme park, which is really where we were going before” with the lagoon, he said.

Maddox said the company will built a new resort either next to the lagoon or on the former Alon site, which Wynn Resorts bought earlier this year.

The CEO said he isn’t worried about greater hotel supply on the north end of the Strip coming in the next two years.

Construction activity at Resorts World Las Vegas and The Drew is not moving at full speed and “it would be a long shot” for them to open by 2020, Maddox said.

International investment

Maddox said the company will begin investing $100 million into Wynn Macau earlier than planned this year. Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace on Cotai account for more than 70 percent of Wynn Resorts earnings.

The CEO said the company is focusing more time and resources on winning a Japanese license. Japan may auction off license as early as next year.

Wynn Resorts could team up with Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment to bid for licenses in regions legalizing gambling, Maddox told analysts. Galaxy Entertainment bought a 4.9 percent stake in Wynn Resorts last month for more than $900 million in what the Las Vegas-based company described as a strategic investment.

The numbers

Maddox’s hour-long conference call followed Wynn Resorts’ publication of its first-quarter results.

Company revenue rose 21 percent to $1.72 billion driven by a strong performance at its properties in China.

Wynn Palace, which opened on Cotai in August of 2016, posted revenue growth of 47 percent. Wynn Macau boosted revenue by 12 percent while Las Vegas revenue gained just 3 percent.

The company posted a $204 million loss, or $1.99 a share, resulting from a $464 million payment to Universal Entertainment to settle a six-year lawsuit over the seizure of its stake in Wynn Resorts.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the one-time payment, rose to $237 million for the three months compared with $131 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted property earnings, a closely watched industry figure, jumped 32 percent to $564 million.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
Star Wars VR Comes to Las Vegas
Sneak peak at the new "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change Wynn Resorts board
Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
eyecandylab CEO shows augmented reality during NAB
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder of eyecandylab gives an augmented reality demonstration at his booth during the National Association of Broadcaster Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Trends in access to capital for local black business owners
Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, talks about what owning her own business means to her.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Adobe unveils #HackTheBracket application for March Madness
Adobe unveiled their #HackTheBracket application at the Adobe Summit trade show at Sands Expo. People can use data from Adobe Analytics to make their bracket for March Madness. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Adidas Signs Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
Adidas Signs New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge The slugger is set to don a new set of stripes this season after signing with the apparel company. Aaron Judge Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal includes branding on his batting gloves and wristbands. Judge, the AL's reigning Rookie of the Year, was previously under contract with Under Armour since 2014. Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after setting an MLB record for most homers in a rookie season (52).
Esports athletes are sponsored, too
Meet Red Bull-sponsored professional esports player Daryl S. Lewis, better known by his in-game name Snake Eyez. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bettor Investments turned into a bad bet
Bettor Investments formerly operated a Nevada-licensed entity betting operation. The company promised “conservative growth, profits and stability for our investors.” Matt Stuart, who ran the fund, shut it down in late 2016 and never made good on an agreement with shareholders.
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design Get your thinking caps on because the company is looking for a new cup that's easier to recycle. The $10 million grant challenge sees Starbucks partnering with investor group Closed Loop Partners for the project. According to CNN Money, Aside from the new cup design challenge, Starbucks stated it will test a cup with an inner lining made from plant fibers to prevent hot liquid from leaking. Will you join the challenge for #Bettercups?
Las Vegas bartenders who worked the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival question what they were paid
Reneé Black, left, and her husband Griffin Black talk to the Review-Journal at their home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Reneé was a bartender at Route 91, and Griffin was a bar back. They were hired as independent contractors, but received forms months later indicating they were employees. They also were never paid their last day of tips. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bad-beat jackpot money will finally be awarded
People who thought they had won in Station Casinos’ “bad beat jackpot” poker promotion were unhappy. They waited months to get paid. And now the bad-beat jackpot is gone.
New developments coming to Las Vegas' Craig Road
Gina Gavan, economic and business development director for North Las Vegas, discusses new development projects on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Art Marroquin/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Dallisa Hocking And A Grandmothers Psychic Gift
Dallisa Hocking’s new “boutique soul center” pays tribute to her late Grandma Ellie. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Can't pay the IRS? You do have options
There's a little more than five weeks until this year’s tax filing deadline of April 17. But many small business owners are wondering, “How am I going to pay my taxes?” When owners haven’t set aside enough money to cover what they owe the government, they have options. — The easiest and cheapest alternative may be to dip into personal savings. — If you have available credit, you may want to borrow from a lender or credit card. — Also, the IRS can work out an installment payment plan.
Amazon Offering Discounted Prime Memberships to Medicaid Recipients
Amazon Offering Discounted Prime Memberships to Medicaid Recipients Individuals with a valid Medicaid or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card The $5.99 membership can be renewed every year for up to four years. The reduced Prime membership comes with the same benefits of a standard one, including free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Now. Last year, Amazon also joined a USDA pilot program that allows those receiving government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy groceries through online markets like Amazon's FreshDirect or Walmart.
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like