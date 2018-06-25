Wynn dealers closer to big payday after court ruling left standing

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by Wynn Las Vegas to overturn a lower court’s ruling that the casino operator end its practice of sharing dealer tips with supervisors.

Hundreds of Wynn Las Vegas dealers are a step closer to a long-awaited fat paycheck.

Wynn Las Vegas requires dealers to share 15 percent of the tips left by gamblers with their pit boss.

The company is the only state gaming operator with that policy. Wynn dealers can earn close to six figures, potentially putting their total compensation above that of their supervisors.

“This is a major milestone for the dealers,” said Kanie Kastroll, a dealer who represents Wynn union workers. Kasatroll said the policy has cost her as much as $150,000 in tips over the years.

The dealers filed their case in 2013 in District Court in Nevada and lost. However, they came out victorious when they appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Wynn Las Vegas subsequently brought the case to the Supreme Court.

Following Monday’s ruling, the case will go back to state District Judge Robert Jones, said Joshua Buck of Thierman Buck LLP, the firm representing the dealers.

”I feel strongly we will prevail and recover the tips and the wages on behalf of the dealers,” Buck said.

Wynn Las Vegas put the policy into effect in 2006. However, dealers would only be able to recover lost compensation from 2011.

About 800 current and former Wynn dealers have joined the suit over the years, attorney Leon Greenberg said. The dealers could stand to receive more than $50 million, Buck said.

Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Wynn Resorts, has not returned a call for comment.

