Wynn resorts on Las Vegas Strip to begin charging for parking

A guest drives through metal and concrete barriers as he leaves the Wynn Las Vegas parking garage on Friday, June 30, 2017. Automated parking gates will be in place and customers will be charged to park in the company's self-parking lots. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Paid self-parking was scheduled to come to Steve Wynn’s two Strip resorts Monday, the fourth resort group to enact a fee for something that was free for decades.

The company’s prices will be in the range of what other resorts charge for parking. The first hour is free, enabling customers to purchase tickets or run quick errands without paying.

After that, it’s $7 for up to two hours, $12 for two to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours and $15 for every additional 24 hours.

People who lose their tickets will be required to pay $30.

A Wynn spokesman said Friday that the entry and exit gates would go through their final tests early Monday and, assuming they work properly, the program would begin. He said if there are problems, the startup could be pushed back to Tuesday.

