Prepare to pay for self-parking at Wynn Resorts starting Aug. 7

Everyone knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when.
Now we do.
Wynn Resorts will become the fourth resort group on the Las Vegas Strip to charge customers to park in its self-parking garages beginning Aug. 7.
The fee will be in the range of what other resorts charge for parking: $7 for the first two hours, $12 for two to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours and $15 for every additional 24 hours. The first hour is free, enabling customers to purchase tickets or run quick errands without paying.
People who lose their tickets will be required to pay $30.
Nevada residents, motorcyclists and disabled motorists won’t get any discounts or relief from parking fees. There are no discounts available for long-term stays.
The company’s Red Card loyalty program members can receive discounts and members have been directed to contact the Red Card desk for details.
Wynn began charging for valet parking in late 2015. Valet rates are $15 for up to four hours, $20 for four to 24 hours and $20 for each additional 24 hours.
“On the heels of recent growth announcements at Wynn Las Vegas, including the upcoming opening of Wynn Plaza and the construction of Paradise Park, demand for parking at the resort will continue to increase,” Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a release announcing the parking policy.
“The new enhancements will help ensure parking is easily accessible for guests,” he said.
Wynn guests noticed in June that the company was installing automated entry gates and other hardware in parking garages serving Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.
The company also is installing parking guidance systems to direct motorists to open spaces.
Under the Wynn self-park program, guests will receive a ticket at the automated gate and are encouraged to pay for parking when departing at kiosks in the casinos, in elevator lobbies and on each floor of parking garages. Guests who forget to pay at a kiosk can pay at the garage exit with a credit card.
Hotel guests will trade their parking tickets for a room key that will give them in-and-out privileges. Through a licence-plate recognition system, hotel guests leaving for the last time of their stay will be able to exit despite turning in their room-card keys.
On the day of checkout, hotel guests have until 6 p.m. to exit without paying for extra time.
More paid parking
Wynn Resorts became the fourth casino group to charge guests to park their cars in self-parking garages on the Las Vegas Strip. Other paid parking on the Strip:
-MGM Resorts International properties (Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Delano, The Mirage, New York-New York, Monte Carlo, Luxor and Excalibur). Initiated June 6, 2016.
-Caesars Entertainment properties (Ballys, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Linq, Paris-Las Vegas, The Cromwell) Initiated April 6.
-The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Initiated May 16.