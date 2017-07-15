Prepare to pay for self-parking at Wynn Resorts starting Aug. 7

Wynn Resorts will become the fourth resort group on the Las Vegas Strip to charge customers to park in its self-parking garages beginning Aug. 7.

Guests drives through metal and concrete barriers as he exits the Wynn hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. Automated parking gates will be in place and customers will be charged to park in the company's self-parking lots. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metal and concrete barriers inside the Wynn hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. Automated parking gates will be in place and customers will be charged to park in the company's self-parking lots. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Encore and Wynn Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests drives through metal and concrete barriers as he exits the Wynn hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. Automated parking gates will be in place and customers will be charged to park in the company's self-parking lots. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metal and concrete barriers inside the Wynn hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. Automated parking gates will be in place and customers will be charged to park in the company's self-parking lots. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rendering of proposed Wynn Resorts Paradise Park on the Las Vegas Strip. (JP Morgan/Wynn Resorts)

The Wynn hotel-casino is shown at the Las Vegas Strip. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Everyone knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when.

Now we do.

Wynn Resorts will become the fourth resort group on the Las Vegas Strip to charge customers to park in its self-parking garages beginning Aug. 7.

The fee will be in the range of what other resorts charge for parking: $7 for the first two hours, $12 for two to four hours, $15 for four to 24 hours and $15 for every additional 24 hours. The first hour is free, enabling customers to purchase tickets or run quick errands without paying.

People who lose their tickets will be required to pay $30.

Nevada residents, motorcyclists and disabled motorists won’t get any discounts or relief from parking fees. There are no discounts available for long-term stays.

The company’s Red Card loyalty program members can receive discounts and members have been directed to contact the Red Card desk for details.

Wynn began charging for valet parking in late 2015. Valet rates are $15 for up to four hours, $20 for four to 24 hours and $20 for each additional 24 hours.

“On the heels of recent growth announcements at Wynn Las Vegas, including the upcoming opening of Wynn Plaza and the construction of Paradise Park, demand for parking at the resort will continue to increase,” Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a release announcing the parking policy.

“The new enhancements will help ensure parking is easily accessible for guests,” he said.

Wynn guests noticed in June that the company was installing automated entry gates and other hardware in parking garages serving Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

The company also is installing parking guidance systems to direct motorists to open spaces.

Under the Wynn self-park program, guests will receive a ticket at the automated gate and are encouraged to pay for parking when departing at kiosks in the casinos, in elevator lobbies and on each floor of parking garages. Guests who forget to pay at a kiosk can pay at the garage exit with a credit card.

Hotel guests will trade their parking tickets for a room key that will give them in-and-out privileges. Through a licence-plate recognition system, hotel guests leaving for the last time of their stay will be able to exit despite turning in their room-card keys.

On the day of checkout, hotel guests have until 6 p.m. to exit without paying for extra time.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.