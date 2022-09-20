Wynn Resorts seeks dismissal of lawsuit from massage therapist

The company wants a judge to throw out a sexual harassment complaint filed earlier this month by a massage therapist at the Strip resort. An Oct. 25 hearing is set.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn, seen in 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Attorneys for Wynn Resorts Ltd. are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Wynn Resorts massage therapist earlier this month, and a hearing has been scheduled in October.

Attorneys Robert Eglet, Tracy Eglet and Danielle Miller filed a lawsuit on Sept. 1 in Clark County District Court on behalf of Brenna Schrader, who alleges the company continues to create a hostile work environment and retaliate against her years after then-CEO Steve Wynn forced her to act as an “on-call sexual servant.”

In a response filed late Friday, Wynn Resorts asked Clark County District Court Judge Joanna Kishner to throw out the lawsuit, which contains similar allegations made in an ongoing U.S. District Court complaint filed in 2019.

“Plaintiff’s complaint reasserts a meritless Nevada (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) claim that was already rejected by the U.S. District for the District of Nevada,” according to the 22-page motion. “Rather than seek to amend her complaint or appeal that dismissal, plaintiff refiled … in this court and then apparently sought out the press to garner attention for her latest filing, as if it contained new claims or recent allegations. It does not.”

A hearing has been set for Oct. 25 to consider the motion.

Wynn Resorts issued a statement about the filing: “Wynn Resorts was recently made aware of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Schrader against the company and several former employees. The lawsuit largely mirrors allegations and claims Ms. Schrader made in a prior lawsuit against the company and same former employees more than three years ago, which has been largely dismissed by a federal district court. Given the current status of that prior lawsuit, and the false and outdated allegations contained in the new lawsuit, the company elected to respond immediately by seeking dismissal. Wynn Resorts will defend itself in this and any action that attempts to cast the company today with a light of the past.”

Schrader’s lawsuit was the latest action related to sexual misconduct allegations that led to Steve Wynn’s resignation from the company he founded, and subjected Wynn Resorts to record fines from gaming regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts.

It more thoroughly detailed the sexual assault allegations brought forth in Schrader’s 2019 complaint and mentioned additional allegations, including that Steve Wynn “trafficked” Schrader to a “VIP guest” who sexually assaulted her multiple times from 2016 through 2018.

Steve Wynn has repeatedly stated that he has never assaulted anyone. A representative for Steve Wynn did not respond to a request for comment.

The suit also accused Wynn Resorts of engaging in racketeering and alleged that company executives covered up sexual assault allegations made by female employees over the past 30 years.

Wynn Resorts said since Steve Wynn’s departure from the company in early 2018, the company “has made tremendous strides in reforming the organization through a reconstituted board of directors, refreshed executive team, new human resources policies and training and a world-class corporate governance program.”

Specifically, the company said it separated itself from Steve Wynn and banned him from entering its properties, appointed seven new board directors while replacing five legacy members, established an independent compliance committee, and instituted a zero-tolerance sexual harassment policy involving that includes third parties, including customers.

The company also created a new sexual harassment reporting policy for any employee with a supervisory role, launched new employee benefits, including a paid parental leave policy, enhanced diversity and inclusion efforts, enhanced sexual harassment training for all employees, revised anti-harassment policies, and revised the company’s brand values to reflect a new era of leadership.

