Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser

A Wynn Resorts massage therapist alleges the company is a racketeering enterprise in which she was forced to act as an “on-call sexual servant.”

A Wynn Resorts massage therapist filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the company continues to create a hostile work environment and retaliate against her, years after then-CEO Steve Wynn forced her to act as an “on-call sexual servant.”

“Plaintiff was subjected to rape and sexual assaults beginning in 2012 until 2018 by either Mr. Wynn or a VIP guest and was required to remain on call for Mr. Wynn’s sexual satisfaction,” the complaint states. “This left Plaintiff unable to defend herself or escape and, in many instances, exhibiting symptoms of Stockholm syndrome.”

Attorneys Robert Eglet, Tracy Eglet and Danielle Miller filed the lawsuit Thursday in Clark County District Court on behalf of Brenna Schrader, who is also a named plaintiff in an ongoing federal class action lawsuit filed in 2019 against Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

The lawsuit is the latest action related to sexual misconduct allegations that led to Steve Wynn’s resignation from the company he founded and subjected Wynn Resorts to record fines from gaming regulators.

In addition to the sexual assault allegations, Thursday’s lawsuit alleges Schrader “continues to endure hostile and retaliatory treatment, as well as conduct that is sexually hostile for female employees to this day,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit also accused former Wynn Resorts executive Maurice Wooden of attempting to cover up Wynn’s sexual misconduct and posting memorandums urging employees to support Wynn, which “created an atmosphere where many employees began to call Mr. Wynn’s accusers ‘sluts’ and ‘prostitutes,’” the complaint said.

Schrader is forced to work alongside an employee who called her a prostitute and who called for the firings of workers who allege Wynn victimized them, the lawsuit says. Schrader also is forced to have a locker next to the same co-worker, the lawsuit says. “Defendants are attempting to create an atmosphere so hostile that Plaintiff will be forced to resign,” the lawsuit says.

Attempts to reach attorneys for Wooden were unsuccessful Thursday.

Steve Wynn repeatedly has said he never harassed or sexually assaulted anyone. Representatives for Steve Wynn and Wynn Las Vegas did not reply to requests for comment on Thursday night.

According to the lawsuit, Schrader started working at Wynn Las Vegas in 2010 and was “conditioned” to believe that it was company policy to never say no to Mr. Wynn or “VIP guests.” In 2012, Schrader was told to give Wynn a massage and found him “completely exposed.” During the massage, he ordered her to perform a sex act on him.

“Thereafter, Plaintiff became a 24/7, on-call sexual servant,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit also alleged that in 2015, Wynn ordered Schrader to perform a sex act on him that “sent her into a state of shock that resulted in further psychological trauma.”

Schrader also alleged that she was sexually assaulted multiple times from 2016 to 2018 by a “VIP guest,” who told her that “Mr. Wynn had recommended her as a massage therapist,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit claimed that Schrader and other employees were subject to sex trafficking that resulted in lost wages and led to Schrader taking days off work for STD tests.

“Defendants are culpable persons associated with an enterprise engaged in a pattern of prostitution, pandering, battery, sexual assault, and involuntary servitude, which constitute racketeering,” the complaint said.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in February 2018, after the Wall Street Journal and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported sexual harassment allegations against him.

In 2019, the Nevada Gaming Commission fined Wynn Resorts $20 million for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against Steve Wynn. The following year, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission fined the company $35 million and then-CEO Matt Maddox $500,000 for failing to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn when the company applied for a license for Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Schrader alleged in Thursday’s lawsuit that she became an “abused, psychological prisoner” while working at Wynn Las Vegas. After Steve Wynn left the company, Schrader alleged that she was subject to “ominous threats about complaining” and was intimidated to prevent her from filing a complaint.

“It was not until around April 2019, when Plaintiff sought the help of a therapist, that she could begin to come to terms with her situation,” the lawsuit said. “However, even with therapy, Plaintiff still struggles to interact with men and is very distrusting of them.”

