Wynn Resorts to forfeit $130M in deal with feds over illegal transactions

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. resolves two long-standing legal matters. In the second, it will pay an undisclosed amount in a class-action suit.

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen on June 17, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has agreed to forfeit $130 million in an agreement with federal authorities to avoid prosecution for its Las Vegas casino-resort using unlicensed money transmitting businesses.

Wynn Las Vegas, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California and the U.S. Department of Justice involving various transactions at Wynn Las Vegas relating to an undisclosed number of patrons and former employees, agents and other third parties that were involved in unlicensed money transmitting businesses. These businesses process and transmit money to the company for various reasons.

Wynn Las Vegas agreed to forfeit $130 million in funds involved in the transactions in exchange for not being prosecuted, the company said.

Wynn Resorts also announced Friday that a class-action lawsuit filed by hundreds of shareholders in February 2018 was settled Aug. 22. The lawsuit involved the company’s response to allegations made against former Wynn Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, who resigned in 2018 in the wake of sexual harassment accusations. Steve Wynn has denied ever harassing anyone.

Both long-standing legal matters involved incidents that occurred more than six years ago involving executives, employees and partners who are no longer affiliated with the company.

“Wynn Resorts is committed to acting with the highest integrity and in full compliance with all laws and regulations governing our industry,” the company said Friday in an emailed statement. “The improper actions that are the subject of the settlement were undertaken by individuals with whom we severed ties years ago. The actions of these individuals, for which Wynn has accepted responsibility, date back many years and violated Wynn’s compliance policies and procedures. We are pleased that the company has now resolved this long-standing legal matter.”

After Steve Wynn resigned from the company in 2018, the company reconstructed its board of directors and emphasized new policies to prevent what happened from ever happening again.

“Beginning in 2018, we took decisive action to transform our workplace environment and governance and begin a new chapter for Wynn,” the company statement said. “These settlements are the final milestone in that process, as we put legacy issues fully behind us and focus on our future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.