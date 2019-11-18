Chick-fil-A no longer donating to controversial charities

Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tents pitched outside the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, on its opening day in November 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to Forbes.

Both organizations have opposed same-sex marriage in the past. The FCA’s mission statement includes, “we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”

The company released a statement, saying “Beginning in 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education.”

That will include $9 million to Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International and local food banks, according to a company release.

Chick-fil-A donated $1.65 million to FCA and $115,000 to The Salvation Army in 2018, according to statistics provided by Chick-fil-A.

The company is not ending donations to all faith-based organizations.

“Our goal is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” President and COO Tim Tassopoulos said. “No organization will be excluded from future consideration – faith-based or non-faith-based.”