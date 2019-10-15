80°F
Clark County event to offer help navigating business requirements

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2019 - 11:45 am
 

Clark County is hosting an Oct. 22 informational meeting for budding entrepreneurs.

The event will cover what’s required to start and operate a business in the county as well as explain support services and resources.

Officials from the county business license, building and fire prevention, comprehensive planning, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Metropolitan Police Department will give presentations.

County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a release that he hopes the “meeting will help entrepreneurs to better understand how to navigate local government requirements and learn what services and resources are available to them.”

The session is co-sponsored by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Urban Chamber of Commerce and the Las Vegas India Chamber of Commerce.

The session runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S Grand Central Parkway.

For more information or to RSVP, call 702-455-3535 or email ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

