Construction to start on giant Henderson manufacturing facility

The facility is expected to diversify Henderson’s economy and attract other high-tech companies.

After four years, construction on the Haas Automation facility will officially commence at a groundbreaking on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

After four years, construction on the Haas Automation facility will officially commence at a groundbreaking on Wednesday.

Speakers at the event include Gov. Joe Lombardo, Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, Haas founder and CEO Gene Haas and Henderson Councilman Dan Shaw.

The arrival of the company and its 2.4 million-square-foot facility south of the Henderson Executive Airport, is expected to diversify Henderson’s economy and attract other high-tech companies.

Haas Automation is the largest manufacturer of CNC machine tools in the country. CNC tools are automated tools like mills, lathes or drills that use computer instructions to manipulate materials.

The facility broke ground in 2020 to grade the site and add underground utilties; developers Triliad Development had an expected finish date of late 2022. Delays due to COVID-19, supply chain issues and increased construction costs forced the company and developers to push the opening date back to end of 2026.

The company already received $10.5 million in tax abatements in 2022 from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. In return, they would create 500 jobs within its first two years, which would grow to 1,400 in five years, according to the GOED.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.