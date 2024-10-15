1K vehicles heading to Las Vegas for auction
Vehicles ranging from sports, classic, exotics, antiques and hot rods will be auctioned at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Mecum Auction is revving up for its eighth annual classic and collector car auction in Las Vegas.
From Thursday through Saturday, 1,000 vehicles ranging from sports, classic, exotics, antiques and hot rods will be auctioned at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MotorTrendTV and Max will present portions of the auction.
Due to the nature of Sin City, Mecum said this year will feature “some absolutely unruly custom rides.” For example, Excalibur Milwaukee is sending a 12-passenger limousine built on a 1996 Lincoln Town Car stretch chassis conversion and a 2022 Ford Bronco Dark Horse 6×6 SUV with a V6 engine, that is one of four built.
There will also be private collection offerings from the likes of Top Flight Muscle Car Collection with 20 classic cars. The Farleys Collection will be presenting 10 vehicles from pony cars to a trio of Chevrolet pickups, custom and Silverados, and Camaros.
The event will also include exhibitors, food, live entertainment and engagement.
Currently, consignments come from 29 states, with Mecum still accepting more. Bidders hail from 49 states and bidder registration will remain open throughout the event. Click here for more information.
Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.