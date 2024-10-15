1K vehicles heading to Las Vegas for auction

Vehicles ranging from sports, classic, exotics, antiques and hot rods will be auctioned at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

These CEOs will kick off G2E in Las Vegas

A 2022 Ford Bronco Dark Horse 6×6 SUV to be auctioned off at Mecum Las Vegas. One of four built by Apocalypse Manufacturing with an automatic, V-6 engine. (Mecum)

A 1996 Excalibur Phaeton Limousine to be auctioned off at Mecum Las Vegas. This is one of 13 stretch limousines produced by Excalibur Milwaukee. (Mecum)

A 1970 Plymouth Cuda to be auctioned off at Mecum Las Vegas. The car will be auctioned off at Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Mecum)

Mecum Auction is revving up for its eighth annual classic and collector car auction in Las Vegas.

From Thursday through Saturday, 1,000 vehicles ranging from sports, classic, exotics, antiques and hot rods will be auctioned at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MotorTrendTV and Max will present portions of the auction.

Due to the nature of Sin City, Mecum said this year will feature “some absolutely unruly custom rides.” For example, Excalibur Milwaukee is sending a 12-passenger limousine built on a 1996 Lincoln Town Car stretch chassis conversion and a 2022 Ford Bronco Dark Horse 6×6 SUV with a V6 engine, that is one of four built.

There will also be private collection offerings from the likes of Top Flight Muscle Car Collection with 20 classic cars. The Farleys Collection will be presenting 10 vehicles from pony cars to a trio of Chevrolet pickups, custom and Silverados, and Camaros.

The event will also include exhibitors, food, live entertainment and engagement.

Currently, consignments come from 29 states, with Mecum still accepting more. Bidders hail from 49 states and bidder registration will remain open throughout the event. Click here for more information.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.