CES 2019: BreadBot, Foldimate, Hupnos must-see gadgets — VIDEO

A loaf of bread every six minutes? Among the hottest must-see demonstrations as CES 2019 opens on Tuesday is the BreadBot, which has taken years to develop. Foldimate and Hupnos are not household names yet, but wait til you see what they can do.

CES 2019 is just a day away, and with it, the event brings in over 4,500 exhibiting companies. But CES does not just offer virtual reality products and 8K TVs. The event will also showcase some useful household products.

Foldimate is competing for attention, eliminating the drudgery of folding laundry. The price tag might make you wrinkle your nose.

And snore no more with Hupnos, which will listen as you sleep and make sure you’re not waking the dead.

These are just a few of the products on display this week at CES.