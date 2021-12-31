56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
CES 2022

CES shortened to 3 days as COVID precaution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2021 - 11:41 am
 
Updated December 31, 2021 - 12:04 pm
Signage for CES set to begin January 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 27, 2 ...
Signage for CES set to begin January 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CES 2022 will close a day early as an additional COVID-19 safety measure, the Consumer Technology Association announced Friday.

The show originally was set to run from Jan. 5-8, but now will close on Jan. 7, according to a news release.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
2
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
3
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
4
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
Raiders’ banged-up secondary getting lift from depth chart
5
String of flight cancellations continues at Las Vegas airport
String of flight cancellations continues at Las Vegas airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
CES adds layer of COVID protection for show attendees
By / RJ

Organizers of CES on Friday announced new COVID-19 testing protocols that will add a new layer of protection for people attending the early January trade show, one of the largest on the city’s annual convention calendar