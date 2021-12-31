CES shortened to 3 days as COVID precaution

The Consumer Technology Association announced Friday that the CES 2022 would close a day early as an additional COVID-19 safety measure.

CES 2022 will close a day early as an additional COVID-19 safety measure, the Consumer Technology Association announced Friday.

The show originally was set to run from Jan. 5-8, but now will close on Jan. 7, according to a news release.

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

