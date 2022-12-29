CES to require COVID-19 tests for early arrivals from China

The Consumer Electronics Association is requiring additional health and safety procedures for early arrivals to CES from China, Hong Kong and Macao.

A convention attendee wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Toole of Orlando picks up her CES badge and COVID-19 test kit from Mary Rauch after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cavin McKinley of Oak Brook, Ill. picks up his CES badge and COVID-19 test kit after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CES attendees wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during an avatar simulation at the Hyundai Robotics display during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CES conventioneers pickup their badges and optional COVID-19 test kit after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

David Brull of Vernon Hills, Ill. picks up his CES badge and COVID-19 test kit after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Allan Vitkosky of San Diego picks up his CES badge and COVID-19 test kit from Barbara Cuomo after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stuart Honickman of New York picks up his CES badge and COVID-19 test kit from Mary Rauch after landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Organizers of the four-day CES trade show will require an additional layer of COVID-19 testing for some of the more than 100,000 attendees expected at the event next week.

The Consumer Technology Association on Thursday announced it will require a negative COVID test for attendees arriving from China, Hong Kong or Macao between Jan. 1-4.

The requirement is an additional safeguard for show exhibitors and attendees prior to the start of the show. CES runs from Jan. 5-8 at several Las Vegas convention venues, but there are numerous pre-show events leading up to its opening day.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that as of Jan. 5, travelers to the U.S. from China, Hong Kong and Macao will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to their airline before boarding,” a representative of the association said in an emailed statement.

“Given this announcement, CES will also require exhibitors and attendees traveling from China, Macao or Hong Kong and arriving in the U.S. on Jan. 1-4 to provide at CES badge pick-up a negative COVID-19 test, taken within the last 48 hours.”

The association indicated it would provide free COVID-19 antigen tests at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall.

“In addition, we encourage all participants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu before arriving at CES. Onsite, rapid test kits will be available, and we encourage masking. CES 2023 will also be a more touchless experience. We want CES 2023 to be a welcoming environment for all of our attendees,” the association’s statement said.

The Chinese central government recently relaxed its strict zero-COVID policy, but that has left some health experts feeling concerned as reports that COVID-19 is still spreading within the country.

The U.S. government indicated that it would accept arrivals from China beginning Jan. 5, if travelers carry travel documents and stamped passports.

The CTA issued the below guidelines for clarity:

— For persons arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macao prior to Dec. 31, no testing is required. Attendees can proceed to the Convention Center’s South Hall or the Customer Service Center at The Venetian Expo with proof of arrival to obtain a CES badge. Proof of arrival includes travel documents, stamped passports and hotel receipts that include the person’s full name.

— For persons arriving from China, Hong Kong or Macao Jan. 1-4, testing is required. Testing options accepted by CES include PCR and antigen tests from a U.S. or Canadian testing provider, if the test was administered within 48 hours of badge pickup with documentation including a person’s full name and the date the test was administered.

— Free rapid antigen testing, administered by a health professional, is available at the Convention Center’s South Hall beginning at 7 a.m. on Jan. 2; or paid PCR and antigen tests from a testing location in Las Vegas, including at Harry Reid International Airport. Documentation must include full name and the date the test was administered and test results may be presented at the badge pickup counter at the South Hall or the Customer Service Center at The Venetian Expo.

— For persons arriving on or after Jan. 5, no testing is required and attendees can proceed to the Convention Center’s South Hall or the Customer Service Center at The Venetian Expo with proof of arrival date to obtain a badge. Proof of arrival includes travel documents and stamped passports.

