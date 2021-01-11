Las Vegas to get new immersive entertainment venue

Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, announced at CES 2021 that it has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues, including one planned in Las Vegas.

Renderings of the upcoming Illuminarium venue in Atlanta. (Panasonic Corp. of North America)

Las Vegas is set to get a new immersive entertainment venue in 2022.

Illuminarium Experiences, an experiential entertainment brand, has partnered with Osaka-based Panasonic to launch technology-driven custom entertainment venues able to transport viewers to faraway lands.

One of the first three 30,000-square-foot venues is set to open inside the Area15 entertainment complex in Las Vegas in the summer of 2022. Two more will launch in Atlanta and Miami, according to a Monday news release from Panasonic.

A spokesperson for Illuminarium declined to offer more details on the impending Las Vegas venue.

The first venue is set to open in mid-2021 in Atlanta. “Wild: The World’s First Virtual Safari” uses Panasonic 4K laser projection technology to take viewers on a simulated journey where they can view African animals in their natural habitats. Illuminarium expects to have 25 to 30 venues open within the next five years.

The 360-degree immersive experiential entertainment centers “will provide visitors with communal, connective entertainment meant to be enjoyed as a shared human experience,” according to Panasonic.

The partnership between Illumination and Panasonic was announced at CES 2021.

“Illuminarium spectacles will transport visitors through an unprecedented combination of total sensory immersion, larger than life scale, and theatrical inspiration that would not be possible without the groundbreaking, best-in-class technology from our valued partners like Panasonic,” Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences, said in the release. “At Illuminarium, we’re proud to be democratizing the world’s most amazing places, people and experiences through highly engaging, socially conscious and educational immersive digital spectacles.”

