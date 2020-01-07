Smart doggy door, litter boxes and tags among pet tech on display at CES

Pet technology will be on display in at least two areas at the convention, with exhibitors showing off gadgets like advanced collars and smart litter boxes.

iKuddle’s app-controlled Smart Litter Box self cleans, automatically packages litter, links to internet of things devices and eliminates up to 90 percent of litter box odors. (Courtesy, iKuddle)

The PuppyDoc IoT platform uses a device to monitor sunlight exposure, light pollution, UV levels, vitamin D, melatonin as well as activity and rest time. (Courtesy, JM Smart)

CES may not allow pets, but four-legged friends will be a major focus during the trade show.

Pet technology will be on display in at least two areas at the convention, with exhibitors showing off gadgets like advanced collars and smart litter boxes.

“Manufacturers in the tech space see a lot of opportunity here knowing how much people love their pets and are willing to spend on their pets to make that relationship grow,” said Rick Kowalski, senior manager of industry and business indulgence for the Consumer Technology Association, which sponsors CES.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

CES 2020, the largest annual Las Vegas trade show, runs Tuesday through Friday and is expected to draw in more than 175,000 attendees and more than 4,400 exhibiting companies.

Smart Litter Box

iKuddle’s app-controlled Smart Litter Box has a series of automatic functions. It self cleans, automatically packages litter, links to internet of things devices and eliminates up to 90 percent of litter box odors. It also monitors the health status of cats by keeping track of how often a pet uses the box. The product will launch in February for $399.

Another option is the Litter-Robot from AutoPets, a self-cleaning litter box. The device separates waste from clean litter, disposing clumps into a drawer below. An app allows users to monitor and control the device. The most recent version, the wifi-enabled Litter-Robot 3 Connect, launched in 2017 and costs $499. An AutoPets spokesperson said the company will be announcing a new smart pet product at CES.

Smart doggy door opener

A contender in CES’s “Last Gadget Standing” competition, Wayzn converts sliding doors into app-controlled smart doors for dogs. Users can control the door remotely with an app, which sends alerts when the device’s motion detectors sense activity. The product retails for $399, and is available on Wayzn’s website.

Smart dog toys

Denmark-based deep tech startup Go Dogo has created a AI-based gaming console for dogs. The console has an instructor appear on a screen and tell a dog to perform a task, such as sit or lie down. A side camera watches to make sure the dog follows orders, and a second device dispenses treats if the pet performs the task correctly. Users can schedule trainings and follow their pet’s progress through the Go Dogo app. The device is not available for purchase yet, but is expected to be available on Indiegogo soon for $399.

The SmartOsso smart dog bone from Italian startup Kaliot Srl keeps track of dogs’ health by measuring body temperature, heart rate, pulse and saliva pH level, providing an insight on the animal’s stress level and oral cavities. The product is set to go on the market globally before the summer of 2020, for $129.99 USD.

Smart Collars and fitness trackers

The Link smart dog collar tracks location and monitors activity, sending data directly to owners’ smartphone through an app. The device is reminiscent of a smart fitness watch, allowing owners set activity goals that are customized to their pet’s age, breed and size. The device is also equipped with a remote-controlled LED light, notifies owners when a dog’s environment may be too hot or too cold, stores vet records and sets health care reminders. The Link Plus device is available for $79.99, and the company will be unveiling a prototype for the Link3 at CES.

Las Vegas-based WAG Brands just released a SpotLED Tag, which will be showcased at CES. The digital ID tag for pets is twofold: one side has an LED light visible half a mile away, while the other displays a QR code that can reveal a pet’s profile with information like phone numbers, vet info and microchip information. Once the code is scanned, the pet’s owner receives an email revealing the general location of the pet. The tag is can be purchased on Amazon for an introductory price of $14.99, and retails at $24.99.

The $79.99 Animo from Sure Petcare’s attaches to collars and uses Bluetooth to monitor a pet’s daily activity goals. The device tracks daily activity, calorie burg goals, sleep quality and increases in barking, scratching and shaking.

The PuppyDoc IoT platform from JM Smart uses a device that attaches to dog collars to monitor sunlight exposure, light pollution, UV levels, vitamin D, melatonin as well as activity and rest time. An updated version will be shown at CES, and should be available through Indigogo and Kickstarter in February for $50. After crowdfunding, the consumer price will be set to $95.

Travel tech

The CarePod smart pod lets users keep track of their pets while traveling in airplanes. CarePod’s smart pet carriers come with automated water hydration system and travel accessories like absorbent padding. Owners are kept up-to-date on their pet’s well being with an alert system sending updates through text or email. There are eight Delta Airlines locations that offer CarePod program today, with the all-inclusive cost set at $800. The company will not be exhibiting at CES, but the CEO will be at the trade show to demonstrate and discuss the device.

Smart feeder

Sure Petcare’s “Micochip Pet Feeder Connect” records how much a pet eats every day and prevents other animals from stealing food by recognizing their identification microchip or a radio-frequency identification collar tag. The feeder is available for $179.99.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

A Twitter List by reviewjournal