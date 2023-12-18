59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
CES

Why Sphere won’t have a role in upcoming CES trade show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 2:23 pm
 
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on S ...
Attendees travel between halls during the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
A metallic ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas’ newest technological marvel, the Sphere, won’t be a part of CES when the massive trade show opens in Las Vegas Jan. 9.

In an interview with the Review-Journal on Monday, Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, which sponsors the trade show expected to be attended by 130,000 people in January, indicated the cost was too high to develop an event within the performance venue that opened in September.

“They quoted a price to us which was just like beyond our capacity,” Shapiro said. “We’re a nonprofit organization. We turn money back to industry.”

The Sphere has brought a plethora of new technology to Las Vegas, including beam-forming sound technology that enables speakers to direct sound to specific areas within the 17,000-seat arena. It also has visual attributes that are new to entertainment, including a 160,000-square-foot screen — almost 4 acres — with 16,000-by-16,000 resolution — 100 times better than the typical home television.

Sphere officials said multiple showings of “Postcard from Earth,” the Darren Aronofsky film featured at the venue, would occur during CES’ four-day run, but there are no CES-specific demonstrations planned.

Shapiro said CES will be bigger in 2024 than this year with most statistical measures increasing by double-digit percentages.

“The show is looking great,” Shapiro said. “It’s significantly above double digits by almost every measure above last year from attendance to square footage to the number of exhibitors.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
4
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
5
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Jeep Wrangler is seen at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stellantis not coming to CES due to UAW strike impact
The Associated Press

Stellantis said it will be canceling its participation in next year’s CES show due to the “mounting” costs of the ongoing auto workers strike.

More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘went exceptionally well,’ says LVCVA leader
Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘went exceptionally well,’ says LVCVA leader
London-area Sphere may not happen as mayor rejects plan
London-area Sphere may not happen as mayor rejects plan
Why Las Vegas visitation went down in October
Why Las Vegas visitation went down in October
Could future A’s stadium be new home for NFR?
Could future A’s stadium be new home for NFR?
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Liked the Las Vegas Grand Prix? Locals can get discount on swag
Liked the Las Vegas Grand Prix? Locals can get discount on swag