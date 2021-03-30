Clear technology may speed return of conventions

The Venetian resort has implemented Health Pass technology from Clear to help expedite the return of conventions and trade shows to the Sands Expo and Convention Center and the Venetian Congress Center.

Sands Expo and Palazzo on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Venetian resort has implemented Health Pass technology from Clear to expedite the return of conventions and trade shows to the Sands Expo and Convention Center and the Venetian Congress Center.

The resort announced Tuesday that it also has received two accreditations from health-care organizations.

Health Pass is a mobile experience from New York-based Alclear LLC’s Clear, which connects a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information.

Layers can include a combination of health surveys, temperature-checking kiosks and linking to COVID-19 lab results and soon vaccination results — all integrated through the Clear app.

Clear currently operates its biometric secure identity platform at McCarran International Airport.

Health Pass works similarly to Clear at more than 50 airports across the United States. Clear customers pay a $179 annual fee for the service, which verifies biometric data from fingerprints and irises to allow for easier passage through Transportation Security Administration security lines at airports.

Clear customers are diverted to TSA PreCheck lines and can pass through security without removing their shoes and jackets or pulling out their laptop computers.

The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether customers would be required to pay for Health Pass services.

“In-person meetings and tradeshows are critical for their ability to drive commerce and networking,” said Chandra Alison, senior vice president of sales for The Venetian and Sands Expo. “As meetings safely return to Las Vegas, we stand ready to partner with meeting professionals to plan and host safe meetings, conventions, and trade shows. Through our Venetian Clean Commitment, we are proud to offer a product that addresses the safety of meetings and customers can book with confidence.”

Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said the system will help Las Vegas safely reopen for trade shows and other events.

“Across the country, Clear’s Health Pass is helping get people back to what they know and love,” said Seidman-Becker.

More than 60 organizations across the U.S., including teams across all major sports leagues and the state of Hawaii, use Health Pass.

Two organizations have accredited The Venetian’s use of Health Pass. The Venetian Congress Center and the Sands Expo Center have attained the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation on outbreak prevention, response and recovery.

In addition, The Venetian was among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide. The verification helps ensure that guests and planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

In 2020, the resort launched its Venetian Clean Commitment, cleanliness and operational protocols that meet or exceed the resort’s standards. The Venetian Clean program includes more than 800 cleanliness and operational protocols and incorporates guidance from national, state and local agencies.

The Venetian Clean Commitment also has been verified by Bureau Veritas, a nearly 200-year-old world leader in testing, inspection and certification, with its Safe Guard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label. The Cleveland Clinic serves as the medical adviser for Bureau Veritas’ health, safety and sustainability programs including Safe Guard.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.