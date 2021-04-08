78°F
Conventions

Convention Center expansion ready to go. Take a look inside with drone video.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 7:23 am
 
Updated April 8, 2021 - 11:16 am
Furniture is assembled and stored within the main event hall at the new Las Vegas Convention Ce ...
Furniture is assembled and stored within the main event hall at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Signage on the side of the building outside the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tu ...
Signage on the side of the building outside the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion as seen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Mi ...
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion as seen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
The atrium and main entrance to the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April ...
The atrium and main entrance to the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
A huge video display screen greets those at the main entrance of the new Las Vegas Convention C ...
A huge video display screen greets those at the main entrance of the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A food court off the main entrance in the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, ...
A food court off the main entrance in the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
One of the meeting rooms which can be divided into multiple smaller rooms in the new Las Vegas ...
One of the meeting rooms which can be divided into multiple smaller rooms in the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A view of the existing convention center can be seen from a balcony in the new Las Vegas Conven ...
A view of the existing convention center can be seen from a balcony in the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Resorts World Las Vegas as seen from a balcony at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall ...
Resorts World Las Vegas as seen from a balcony at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Electronic boards can be customized for each event out front of meeting rooms which can be divi ...
Electronic boards can be customized for each event out front of meeting rooms which can be divided into multiple smaller rooms in the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The buildings are ready. Now, all that’s needed are the people.

Meetings, convention and trade show press have gathered in Las Vegas for Global Meetings Industry Day. They’ll hear from the city’s industry leaders on Thursday and will get their first look at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s impressive $987.1 million, 1.4-million-square-foot West Hall expansion.

Panelists are expected to discuss the challenges of reintroducing conventions and trade shows after the yearlong coronavirus pandemic that had large gatherings eliminated by government health agency leaders as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and meeting planners and sales executives from four major casino companies will discuss the return of meetings and conventions to Southern Nevada on a day dedicated to a worldwide industry celebration of shows.

Conventions, meetings and trade shows are important to Las Vegas because their presence helps fill hotel rooms during the mostly midweek events.

The four companies are leading convention hosts in Southern Nevada with major convention facilities, and the LVCVA has the nation’s second largest convention facility in the country at 4.5 million square feet with the addition of the West Hall.

The new West Hall includes a 600,000-square-foot concrete floor for a new exhibit hall. Journalists also will get a look at the facility’s meeting rooms, food court, atrium and third-level outdoor plaza on their tour of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

