Large arts, collectibles trade show relocating to Vegas from California

Las Vegas is set to add another premiere trade show to its collection later this year as an art and collectibles convention is relocating from California to the World Market Center.

DesignerCon, which attracts 70,000 attendees each year, has announced it’s leaving its longtime home in Anaheim, California for the World Market Center in Las Vegas for its three-day show from Nov. 15 - 17. The move to Las Vegas should allow the trade show that showcases collectibles, toys, unique designs and arts to grow in new and interesting ways, organizers said.

“Our longtime former location in Anaheim, CA was an incredible place to build and grow DesignerCon into the world’s premiere art, design, and collectibles destination, and we anticipate that our new home in Vegas will allow us to make this year’s show the most remarkable and diverse DCon yet,” said Ben Goretsky, founder of DesignerCon, in a statement.

Las Vegas will be the trade show’s permanent home moving forward and will look for ways to extend its venue beyond the World Market Center in the years to come, organizers said.

“Las Vegas is becoming the entertainment capital of the world, and as a global entity, DesignerCon wanted to prioritize its new, permanent home in a location that is trusted, accessible, and accommodating for its vendors, artists, and worldwide fans,” a spokesperson for DesignerCon said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Vegas is also the convention capital of the world, is very accessible travel-wise both with flights and on the ground within the city, and also offers world-class hotels and additional entertainment opportunities for guests throughout their stays.”

Some notable past attendees of DesignerCon include actor Jack Black, DJ Steve Aoki and NBA player Kevin Durant. The show is also expected to bring in more than 700 vendors and 350 artists and feature art shows and live demonstrations. DesignerCon will take up about 300,000 square feet at the World Market Center, organizers said.

The 19th DesignerCon and is set to be the “most artist-centric show to date” and will have exclusive products at the show, organizers said. The trade show is open to the public with tickets set to be available during the summer and should range from $25 - $95, children ages 12 and under can attend for free.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.