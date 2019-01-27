Las Vegas Winter Market opens in downtown

The five-day event — one of the rare business shows that appears in the city twice a year — is scheduled at downtown’s World Market Center, the three-tower, 5-million-square-foot campus on nearly 60 acres near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Winter Market held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Winter Market held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crowds of people fill the registration tent as gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Winter Market held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rows of cars fill surrounding parking lots as crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Winter Market held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects the show will generate a $43 million economic impact on the city.

The show is sponsored by Atlanta-based International Market Centers, which has exhibition facilities in Atlanta, Las Vegas and High Point, North Carolina.

The Las Vegas facility is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western United States with more than 4,000 items on display.

The Winter Market will have more than 60 special events, awards programs, seminars, and guided tours.

This year’s show will get an added boost Monday when executives break ground on the new 315,000-square-foot Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. The new facility, expected to be completed in June 2020, will provide 110,000 net square feet of rentable temporary exhibit space contiguous with the campus’ Building C, the westernmost building, next to complex’s massive parking garage.

