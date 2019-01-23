Las Vegas Market show may congest roads in downtown Las Vegas

Motorists who commute in downtown Las Vegas will begin to see impacts from a major trade show beginning this weekend.

World Market Center photographed on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists who commute in downtown Las Vegas will begin to see impacts from a major trade show beginning this weekend.

The Winter 2019 Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center is expected to draw 50,000 attendees to the five-day furniture, gift and home decor show that runs Sunday through Thursday, creating traffic congestion in and around the area, Las Vegas officials announced Wednesday.

Running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, traffic is expected to be heaviest in the morning and evening hours when the show opens and closes.

During morning market hours, heavy vehicle traffic is expected on northbound Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, as well as moderate-to-heavy vehicle traffic on Bonneville Avenue eastbound from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway.

In the evening market hours, heavy traffic is anticipated on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central Parkway to Martin Luther King Boulevard, as well as southbound on both Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard from Bonneville Avenue to Charleston Boulevard.

Additional congestion is expected westbound on Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the city said.

Motorists are urged to use Casino Center Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard or Eastern Avenue for access to Interstate 15 via Interstate 515.

With Project Neon being done around the downtown area as well, the city recommends using the WAZE app to determine the best route in the area.

