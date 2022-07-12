MAGIC Las Vegas event to return to Convention Center

Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari and Lala Kent are among the celebrity fashion speakers slated to attend Magic, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC Las Vegas.

The MAGIC fashion convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Magic, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from Aug. 8-10, promising fashion industry juggernauts and celebrity keynote speakers.

For decades, the event “has served as the industry’s meeting place for our industry to connect and do business,” Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, said in a news release. “It’s crucial to us as the organizers that the event reflects what’s happening in the industry and serves as a springboard for new trends and retailer-to-brand discovery.”

Fashion celebrity speakers Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari and Lala Kent are among those who will be discussing topics such as entrepreneurship, social media strategy and brand building. Representatives of top denim brands Joe’s Jeans, Hudson and Levi’s are also scheduled to attend and speak on the hottest trends in denim.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to learn from Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari, and Lala Kent, three remarkable women leading various corners of the fashion industry,” Helfman said in the release. “Our upcoming event brings attention to the circular fashion landscape, from seed to shelf and everything in between – a true representation of today’s fashion ecosystem.”

Throughout the event, many education experiences will be offered including talks in trends, digital marketing strategy, trade policies and more to help attendees up their fashion game.

MAGIC brings over 700 brands to LVCC to show off the hottest trends in the industry from Asos to Chinese Laundry. PROJECT serves to connect fashion with culture with exhibitions from Calvin Klein, Dolce Vita and Nordstroms to show off contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. SOURCING has a focus on sustainability in the industry and display earth-conscious brands.

