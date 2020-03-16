National Hardware Show in Las Vegas rescheduled

A new date has been set for the National Hardware Show, after its organizer announced it would not host the convention in May due to coronavirus.

A new date has been set for the National Hardware Show, after organizer Reed Exhibitions announced last week it would not host the convention in May due to the coronavirus.

The event, which draws roughly 37,000 people, will be held September 1-3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It was originally planned to take place at the convention center May 5-7.

Reed Group Vice President Randy Field said in a statement Monday it was important to have the hardware and home improvement industry come together and allow business to continue.

“We are working with our partners to find solutions to logistical and operational issues that may arise,” he said. “We are here to help but ask for their patience as we ensure all of our customers are taken care of. With that in mind, our customers should make sure to change hotels, flights and any other arrangements. Information regarding airline change fee waivers is available on our website.”

