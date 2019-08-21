84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

Pamper those pets with items at SuperZoo’s Las Vegas convention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 7:28 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2019 - 7:52 pm

The T-shirt worn by the dude near the entrance sort of set the mood for the whole show. “Please don’t pet me,” it read. ‘“I’m working.”

The occasion was SuperZoo 2019, the World Pet Association’s annual convention, which drew more than 20,000 pet professionals to examine the goods of more than 1,100 exhibitors at Mandalay Bay Convention Convention Center. It runs through Thursday.

And it is a dog’s world, in keeping with the fact that dogs are the most popular pet in America, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. But this isn’t a parochial crowd; food, health treatments, furniture, transport, gadgets and, yes, jewelry for all manner of pets is on display, including cats, small animals such as hamsters and gerbils, reptiles, birds and even horses.

While only one live cat was spotted — being lovingly stroked among a display of beds — as well as a couple of ferrets (but no horses), dogs were all over the place, in the groomers’ competition, in individual exhibits and being led by people determined to prove them as service animals. Legacy exhibitor Kong drew attention to its durable dog toys with an appearance of two standard poodles, one groomed to look like a zebra, the other a giraffe, who were tossing a Kong around.

Bowsers Pet Products, whose wares are billed as “a dog’s world of luxury,” displayed contemporary beds and the more than 100 designer fabrics, all of them machine-washable, from which they can be made.

Baubau also showed off a collection of pet beds that could best be described as post-modern, and gave equal time to cats with cozy wall pockets and perches, some of the latter shaped like punctuation marks.

A cat that spends its time hopping on and off one of those probably is pretty fit, but for those who aren’t, The Little Cat displayed a circular cat exerciser that resembled an oversized hamster wheel.

Cats in need of exercise also could avail themselves of Doc & Phoebe’s indoor hunting feeder, which is said to “fulfill the need to hunt for food.” To use it, you tuck the food inside an self-propelled oval object that’s complete with ears and tail for realistic effect.

Thirsty cats can find relief with Catit’s Flower Fountain, topped with a fountain head shaped to resemble petals, with water pockets for when the fountain is off and an LED nightlight in case your cat forgets it can see in the dark.

If your pet is more likely to have scales than fur, you might consider the Double Door Paludarium from Zoo Med Laboratories Inc., which is an aquarium topped with a terrarium, the better to accommodate canopy-, land- and water-dwelling critters.

If your tastes run to, say, lizards, but you’re squeamish about feeding live insects, Leopa Gel is poised to come to the rescue with tube-dispensed foods that are said to mimic the real thing.

And speaking of squeamish: The Catch-a-Caca “dog poop catcher” suspends those cleanup bags on the end of a telescoping rod for easy carrying in a pocket, presumably after the bag has been removed.

Which brings us back to products for dogs. Tuffy’s array of toys included some that looked like Mom and Dad’s favorite adult refreshments, such as Barkparty and Blameson.

If actual water isn’t good enough for your dog, you can get juiced-up versions with extra nutrients, such as the portable square plastic containers of Doggie Water 2 Go “hydration system for pets,” or Doggie Water, which comes plain or in flavors such as bacon, chicken or steak, in one-liter pouches or bottles of concentrate.

All Four Paws was offering the self-explanatory Chill Collar and Comfy Cone, plus the Wipe It, “because drool happens.”

Doggles (dog goggles) are available in several sizes, dog cake mixes in several flavors and treats in numerous varieties. Dogs that keep up with pop culture can get chew toys themed to “Toy Store 4” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

And those who have entire menageries could consider The Pet Gazebo from Adventek, available in 3-, 4- and 5-foot diameters. With the varying sizes and the available breezeways to connect them, they seem as though they’d be suitable for dogs, cats, ferrets — pretty much any pet, except maybe horses.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
THE LATEST