Venetian adopts Health Pass app from Clear for conventions

Sands Expo and Palazzo on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Venetian resort has implemented Health Pass technology from Clear to expedite the return of conventions and trade shows to the Sands Expo and Convention Center and the Venetian Congress Center.

The resort announced Tuesday that it also has received two accreditations from health-care organizations.

Health Pass is a mobile experience from New York-based Alclear LLC’s Clear, which connects a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information.

Layers can include a combination of health surveys, temperature-checking kiosks and linking to COVID-19 lab results and soon vaccination results — all integrated through the Clear app.

Clear currently operates its biometric secure identity platform at McCarran International Airport.

“In-person meetings and tradeshows are critical for their ability to drive commerce and networking,” said Chandra Alison, senior vice president of sales for The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo. “As meetings safely return to Las Vegas, we stand ready to partner with meeting professionals to plan and host safe meetings, conventions, and trade shows. Through our Venetian Clean Commitment, we are proud to offer a product that addresses the safety of meetings and customers can book with confidence.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.