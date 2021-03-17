World of Concrete approved to come back to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill has pointed to World of Concrete being the first major trade show event to return to the city.

Competitors, including Cole Stamper, front left, of Wheatley, Ky., participate in the 2020 Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 competition during the World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry has formally approved opening a large trade show, the World of Concrete, in Las Vegas in June.

The show, normally scheduled in January, has brought more than 50,000 people to Southern Nevada in the past.

The event is scheduled June 8-10. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill has pointed to the show as one of the first major returning events to the city after a yearlong shutdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The show — an indoor-outdoor convention — will be housed at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall and the nearby North Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

