World of Concrete show returns to Las Vegas

Concrete mixers, masons and construction experts are in Las Vegas this week for the World of Concrete trade show beginning Tuesday.

The show takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Tuesday through Thursday and includes educational sessions that began Monday. Organizers expect attendance to exceed that of the 2021 show and be closer to numbers seen at pre-pandemic events.

Last year, the show kicked off pandemic-era conventions with its show, normally set in January, rescheduled to June. It was the first large trade show to use the convention center’s new West Hall and underground people-mover system by the Boring Co.

Organizers and state officials said it wasn’t just the state’s first big show since the pandemic’s onset in March 2020, but also the first major convention in North America.

More than 60,000 contractors, managers and distributors in the concrete industry normally attend the annual show in January.

Show organizers say they will follow local health guidelines, including Nevada’s mask mandate in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. They have also reminded attendees and exhibitors that the rule applies to indoor spaces, including casinos, meeting spaces and hospitality venues.

“Our community is eager to reconnect, with new attendees and exhibitors registering every day, and we are committed to providing that platform for them,” organizers said in a statement in late December.

