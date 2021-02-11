61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

DETR to make changes to unemployment insurance phone messages

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2021 - 6:11 pm
 
The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas ...
The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s workforce agency said it will be making changes to its unemployment insurance phone messages on Thursday morning.

Rosa Mendez, the spokeswoman for the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabiliation, said the changes are not expected to impact callers. Individuals who do call in may notice a change in message formatting, sequencing and style.

“For example, a message may be in a different order or worded slightly different. Callers are advised to listen to the entire message prior to making a selection,” Mendez said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
Palms likely to stay shut until customer base returns, official says
2
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
Woman shot while sitting in car at Las Vegas intersection
3
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
Sisolak to update state’s COVID-19 response efforts
4
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
COVID impacts Golden Knights’ season again
5
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Man who shot at officers found dead after apartment standoff, fire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats' Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mi ...
Aunt Jemima gets a new name
By Dee-ann Durbin The Associated Press

In the cultural reckoning that followed last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Quaker Oats decided to change the name altogether.