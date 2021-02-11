DETR to make changes to unemployment insurance phone messages

Rosa Mendez, the spokeswoman for the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabiliation, said the changes are not expected to impact callers.

The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s workforce agency said it will be making changes to its unemployment insurance phone messages on Thursday morning.

Individuals who do call in may notice a change in message formatting, sequencing and style.

“For example, a message may be in a different order or worded slightly different. Callers are advised to listen to the entire message prior to making a selection,” Mendez said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

