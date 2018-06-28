Developer breaks ground on North Las Vegas warehouse project

Panattoni Development Co. broke ground this week on Centennial Commerce Center, at 6405 E. Centennial Parkway. The project is a joint venture between Panattoni and LaSalle Investment Management.

The developer announced this week that Centennial Commerce Center, at 6405 E. Centennial Parkway, would span 204,000 square feet. The site is near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 10.4-acre, $16 million project is a speculative development, as it does not have users lined up yet. The building is designed to hold up to four 51,000-square-foot tenants.

Construction is expected to be finished in December, according to the news release.

6405 E. Centennial Parkway