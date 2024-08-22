Discount retailer to open new Las Vegas store

Most products at the store range from $1 and $5 and include home décor, tech, candy, party supplies, sports equipment and more.

Signs have went up for a new Five Below coming to Centennial Hills in west Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Five Below store is preparing to open at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets.

The new discount retail store is set to open at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 0210A. The first 100 customers to visit the store on Aug. 31 will receive a free drawstring bag with purchase and a ticket for a chance to win a $100 shopping spree, Five Below said in an announcement.

Most products at Five Below range from $1 and $5 and include home décor, tech, candy, party supplies, sports equipment and more. The new Las Vegas store is 9,500 square feet.

Five Below has more than 1,600 stores in 43 states, including 10 in the Las Vegas Valley. A new store opened in northwest Las Vegas earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas South Premium Outlets announced a series of updates that would begin over the summer and be completed before the end of the year. Updates included new interior flooring and paint.

Other new stores coming to the mall include Billabong, which is expected to open Nov. 1, Psycho Bunny and Cinnabon.