Las Vegas outlet mall plans refresh, new retailers

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning to start minor renovations this summer, which include new flooring and interior paint. (Las Vegas South Premium Outlets)

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning a refresh beginning this summer and welcoming a slate of new retailers.

The interior flooring and paint will be updated and “skylight visibility” will be enhanced, the outlets located at 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South announced.

Clothing brands RVCA, Psycho Bunny and Billabong plan to open at the outlet mall as well as value retailer Five Below and Cinnabon. A store from Marshall Retail Group also is planning its first-ever outlet at the mall. What brand of store the group would bring wasn’t released.

The mall didn’t immediately provide a timeline for the opening of the new stores.

Earlier this year, footwear brand HeyDude opened its first Nevada location at the mall. Additionally, Round1 Arcade, an arcade-only concept with exclusive Japanese arcade games, claw games and more opened its doors.

