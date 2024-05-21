75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Las Vegas outlet mall plans refresh, new retailers

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning to start minor renovations this summer, which inclu ...
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning to start minor renovations this summer, which include new flooring and interior paint. (Las Vegas South Premium Outlets)
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning to start minor renovations this summer, which inclu ...
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning to start minor renovations this summer, which include new flooring and interior paint. (Las Vegas South Premium Outlets)
More Stories
Elvis Presley impersonator Ciarán Houlihan with Aer Lingus cabin crew members Wendy Seong and ...
Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas
Grandstands belonging to Ellis Island Casino and Brewery with a view of the Las Vegas Formula O ...
Las Vegas Grand Prix damages in ‘millions,’ Ellis Island attorney claims
Fans wait in line outside Graceland on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Bran ...
Graceland on the block? Elvis’ granddaughter sues to halt sale
Rental rates are slowing, and dropping in many Sun Belt cities, but Las Vegas rents are still r ...
Rental rates in Las Vegas Valley are rising, new report shows
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 10:21 am
 

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is planning a refresh beginning this summer and welcoming a slate of new retailers.

The interior flooring and paint will be updated and “skylight visibility” will be enhanced, the outlets located at 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South announced.

Clothing brands RVCA, Psycho Bunny and Billabong plan to open at the outlet mall as well as value retailer Five Below and Cinnabon. A store from Marshall Retail Group also is planning its first-ever outlet at the mall. What brand of store the group would bring wasn’t released.

The mall didn’t immediately provide a timeline for the opening of the new stores.

Earlier this year, footwear brand HeyDude opened its first Nevada location at the mall. Additionally, Round1 Arcade, an arcade-only concept with exclusive Japanese arcade games, claw games and more opened its doors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store June 9, 2021, in Highland ...
From diapers to milk, Target to lower prices on about 5K basic goods
By Michelle Chapman AP Business Writer

Target plans to cut prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer, from diapers to milk, as inflation cuts into household budgets and more Americans pay closer attention to their spending.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Chinese toy company brings 1st Nevada store to Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $10M pool deck ahead of summer season
recommend 3
Southwest to launch flights from Vegas to upstate New York
recommend 4
Popular mall retailer Rue 21 closing all stores in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
recommend 5
Express announces store closures after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
recommend 6
Albertsons, Kroger agree to sell more stores to satisfy regulators amid hopes to merge