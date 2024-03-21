74°F
Another entertainment option coming to Vegas outlet mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 11:05 am
 
Updated March 21, 2024 - 11:57 am
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is preparing to add a new tenant. (Las Vegas South Premium Outlets)
Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is preparing to add a new tenant. (Las Vegas South Premium Outlets)
Renderings for the exterior of the Round1 arcade at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. (Clark ...
Renderings for the exterior of the Round1 arcade planned for the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. (Clark County)

An outlet mall in southern Las Vegas is looking to add more entertainment options with a proposed arcade.

The arcade would be operated by Round1, which operates bowling alleys and arcades across the country, and would go into the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, said Ashley Fawcett, area director of marketing for the Las Vegas North & South Premium Outlets.

The Las Vegas South Premium Outlets wanted to add this arcade to provide a well rounded set of offerings to customers, Fawcett said.

“Our goal at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is always to add retailers and experiences that our shoppers will enjoy,” Fawcett said in an emailed statement.

The concept for the Round1 arcade was advanced at Tuesday’s Clark County Planning Commission. Fawcett said the Round1 arcade should open this spring.

The Round1 arcade will be about 26,000 square feet, according to Clark County documents. But unlike other Round1 locations this one won’t have any bowling options and will just be an arcade, Fawcett said.

This isn’t the first Round1 in the Las Vegas area as the Meadows Mall also has a location, according to Round1’s website. The Round1 location in the Meadows Mall does have bowling.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

